Odisha Masters day five results: Kiran George out, Ashwini/Tanisha through to finals

In an action-packed day at the Odisha Masters, five of the six Indians in action today made it through to tomorrow's finals.

First up, in the men's singles event, youngster Ayush Shetty clinched a hard-fought victory over Indonesian Alwi Farhan, who had earlier beaten Indian first seed Priyanshu Rajawat in this tournament.

The other men's singles semifinals also saw an upset, as sixth seed Sathish Karunakaran claimed a victory in straight sets over Indonesia Masters champion Kiran George. This sets up an all-Indian encounter on Sunday.

Another surprising result at the Odisha Masters came when mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto managed to get the better of Danish third seeds Madsnand Christine, 21-14, 21-14.

Crasto also won her women's doubles semifinals alongside Ashwini Ponnappa. The two have been on an exemplary run, taking home the title at both the Syed Modi International and the Guwahati Masters, and will look to complete a hattrick tomorrow.

In the men's doubles semifinals at the Odisha Masters, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek emerged victorious after a three-set encounter against foes Teges and Christopher. The Indians started strong, winning the first game 21-17, before conceding the second game 17-21. Some gritty gameplay in the third set saw them through to the finals with a score of 21-18.

Lastly, Unnati Hooda lost her match against former Japanese World Nozomi Okuhara. The youngster put up an impressive fight in the first set, making it to 16-21. Unfortunately, she was unable to keep the momentum going and lost the second set 21-5.

Odisha Masters: day five results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles

Ayush Shetty (India) beat Alwi Farhan (Indonesia) 19-21, 21-14, 22-20

Sathish Karunakaran (India) beat Kiran George (India) 21-18, 21-14

Women's Singles

Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat Unnati Hooda (India) 21-16, 21-5

Men's Doubles

Krishna/Sai beat Teges/Christopher 21-17, 17-21, 21-18

Women's Doubles

Ashwini/Tanisha (India) beat Arlya/Agnia (Indonesia) 21-17, 21-13

Mixed Doubles

Dhruv/Tanisha (India) beat Mads/Christine (Denmark) 21-14, 21-14