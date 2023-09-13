PV Sindhu proposes friendly badminton match with Apple CEO Tim Cook on his next visit to India

While tech enthusiasts awaited the Apple Event 2023 for the launch of new products, sports fans recognized PV Sindhu's familiar face in the crowd.

The two-time Olympic medalist was in attendance at the event where Apple unveiled its new Apple Watch series, AirPods Pro, and four new iPhones.

Speaking about her experience being there, PV Sindhu wrote in an Instagram post:

"I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you Tim Cook"

In another post, she shared a selfie with the Apple CEO and put up an offer to play badminton when he revists India.

Captioning the post, Sindhu wrote:

"An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meeting you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next."

The interaction won the hearts of fans, with the official BWF Instagram account chiming in to say that they "need to host APPLE OPEN soon 🍎🏸"

When will fans see PV Sindhu in action next?

On the badminton end of things, PV Sindhu has had an unremarkable year so far. The Tokyo silver medalist has exited seven international tournaments in the first round and dropped out of BWF's top ten for the first time in a decade.

While she recently opted out of the China Open Super 1000, Indian badminton fans will get to see her in action at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Sindhu finished with a silver in the individual event of the 2018 Jakarta Games and remains India's best hope of a medal in women's singles.

However, famed coach Vimal Kumar thinks fans shouldn't expect much from the star at the Asiad, given her low confidence at the moment.

''She is at the moment low on confidence and she has some work to do. We shouldn't expect much from her at the Asian Games,'' he told PTI

It remains to be seen if PV Sindhu's slump continues or if she makes a roaring comeback to her glory days in Hangzhou.