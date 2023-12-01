Syed Modi International: Indian results at the end of Day 4

The fourth day of the Syed Modi International promised two exciting matches for badminton enthusiasts from across the country.

Men's singles star Priyanshu Rajawat was the first to take to the court in hopes of sealing a spot in the semi-final. Rajawat, who only recently claimed his first world tour title, was up against Indonesian qualifier Farhan Alwi and got past him in straight sets.

Rajawat started strong in the first game, racing to a 5-0 lead. While Alwi did manage to close the gap down, it was the Indian who walked away with a 21-15 win in the first set. The second set saw Alwi start ahead with a 2-0 scoreline before Rajawat bagged seven straight points. The lead kept switching back and forth, with the two drawing even at 15 all, before Priyanshu sealed the deal 21-16.

The next match at the Syed Modi International witnessed a face-off between fourth seeds Treesa Jolly/ Gayathri Gopichand and seventh seeds Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto. While Jolly/Gopichand were the favorites for the win, Ponnappa/Crasto managed to pull off an exciting victory.

The game began on expected lines, with Treesa and Gayathri in the lead. However, Ashwini and Tanisha started to claw their way back into the match, clinching five straight points to come within striking distance of their foes. From there, it was a matter of will, with Ponnappa and Crasto emerging victorious 21-19.

The second set was a scene no one expected, with the seventh seeds managing to score a whopping 12 points before Treesa and Gayathri could get a word in edgewise. From there on the match became fairly one-sided, with Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto booking their semifinal berth with a 21-8 win.

Syed Modi International: Results at the end of Day 4 (Indians Only)

This is what India's results looked like on day four of the Syed Modi International.

Men's Singles Quarter-finals

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat Alwi Farhan (Indonesia) 21-15, 21-16

Women's Doubles Quarter-finals

Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) 21-19, 21-8