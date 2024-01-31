Thailand Masters Day 2: Srikanth Kidambi, Mithun Manjunath through to pre-quarter finals

After a strong opening day at the 2024 Thailand Masters, India faced a mixed bag of results on their second day of action in Bangkok. They had eight single players in action, and five of them registered victories on Wednesday, January 31.

Taking to court first was youngster Malvika Bansod, who managed to get the better of Peru’s Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar in straight games. Mirroring Bansod was Ashmita Chaliha, who also got rid of her opponent in two sets. Chaliha faced Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching and won the match 21-10, 21-16.

India's only other women's singles player in action today was Imad Farooqui Samiya. Samiya was battling fifth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan, and while the Indian put up a valiant fight, she eventually lost 14-21, 18-21.

Meanwhile, India had five players on the court today in the men's singles category at the Thailand Masters. First up was veteran Sameer Verma, who after making it through from the qualifying yesterday, was faced with eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus today. Verma started strong but eventually lost 18-21, 14-21.

Next, upcoming star Kiran George was forced to retire midway through his match after having lost the first set 17-21 to China's Lei Lan Xi.

India's day at the Thailand Masters came to an end on a high. Mithun Manjunath, Srikanth Kidambi, and Sankar Muthusamy notched wins one after the other in Bangkok.

Manjunath was battling Jason Gunawan, while Kidambi and Muthusamy faced Wang Tzu Wei and Leong Jun Hao respectively. All three Indians win their matches in straight sets.

Thailand Masters 2024: Full results at the end of Day 2 (Indians Only)

Women's Singles

Malvika Bansod (India) beat Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar (Peru) 22-20, 21-8

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia) 21-10, 21-16

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) beat Imad Farooqui Samiya (India) 21-14, 21-18

Men's Singles

Ng Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong) beat Sameer Verma (India) 21-18, 21-14

Lei Lan Xi (China) won by walkover against Kiran George (India) 21-17

Mithun Manjunath (Indian) beat Jason Gunawan (Hong Kong) 21-17, 21-8

Srikanth Kidambi (India) beat Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 22-20, 21-19

Sankar Muthusamy (India) beat Leong Jun Hao (Malaysia) 21-14, 21-17