Thailand Masters Day 3: Treesa/Gayathri, Mithun Manjunath through to quarters

India's third day (Thursday, February 1) at the Thailand Masters consisted of five matches, with two of them being all-Indian encounters. Fans were treated to some delightful badminton, as three of the five Indians on the court made it to their next round.

First up was women's singles player Malvika Bansod, who was battling Thai fifth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Bansod started the game strong, evening the set at 20-20 before losing the first set 24-22. Unfortunately, the Indian wasn't able to keep the same momentum in the second game, losing her match 21-7.

India's only other women's singles player in action today was Ashmita Chaliha. She was facing Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po, and the Indian beat her opponent 21-12, 15-21, 21-17.

Meanwhile, the men's singles event at the Thailand Masters brought a surprising twist. Up-and-coming star Mithun Manjunath got the better of ex-World Number 1 Srikanth Kidambi.

Manjunath took the first set 21-9 before Srikanth staged a comeback in the second set and forced a decider. Not one to be deterred, Manjunath clinched the final game 21-17 for his victory.

India's other men's singles player, Sankar Muthusmay, lost his Round of 16 match to Taiwanese Lin Chun-Yi, with a meek scoreline of 9-21, 21-11.

The country's only doubles match of the day was probably the most anticipated one of all the five. Pairs Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto faced Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand to see who would make it to the top eight.

While fans were split on which duo was likely to claim the win, it was Jolly and Gopichand who persevered.in straight sets, winning 21-15, 24-22.

Thailand Masters 2024: Full results at the end of day three (Indians Only)

This is what India's day at the Thailand Masters looked like:

Women's Singles

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 24-22, 21-7

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Pai Yu Po (Chinese Taipei) 21-12, 15-21, 21-17

Men's Singles

Mithun Manjunath (India) beat Srikanth Kidambi (India) 21-9, 13-21, 21-17

Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) beat Sankar Muthusamy (India) 21-9, 21-11

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) bea Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-15, 24-22