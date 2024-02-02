Thailand Masters Day 4: Treesa/Jolly out, Ashmita Chaliha through to semis 

Friday (February 2) was another day of mixed emotions for India at the Thailand Masters. Singles players Mithun Manjunath and Ashmita Chaliha, and the doubles duo of Treesa/Gayathri competed in the quarterfinals of the event. Only Ashmita Chaliha made it through to the next round.

First in action were Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand, as they took on fourth seeds Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi. Jolly and Gopichand had put up some impressive performances on their way to the final eight. This includes a win over compatriots Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

Unfortunately, the Indian sixth seeds weren't able to hold on to that same momentum today. They lost their first set a meek 21-12, before making a stirring comeback to win 21-17 and force a decider. However, the Indonesians proved to be just that little bit better as they took home the win 23-21.

Next up on the court today was youngster Mithun Manjunath. On his way to the quarters, he pulled off an upset when he beat Srikanth Kidambi in three games. The Indian was up against World No. 53 Mark Caljouw on Friday.

Manjunath and Caljouw started the game at a formidable pace, breathing down each other's neck. While the scoreline remained close, the Dutchman took the first set 21-19. The second game started much the same, but Manjunath was unable to put distance between himself and his opponent, losing the match 15-21.

The last Indian on court today at the Thailand Masters was Ashmita Chaliha. Chaliha was battling Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo and managed to win the first set 21-14. Wardoyo was quick to recover, though, forcing a decider with a 21-19. However, Chaliha pounced upon her opponent with electric intensity to clinch the win 21-13.

Thailand Masters 2024: Full results at the end of day four (Indians Only)

Here are the full results from India's fourth day at the Thailand Masters

Women's Doubles

Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi (Indonesia) beat Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) 21-12, 17-21, 23-21

Men's Singles

Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 21-19, 21-15

Women's Singles

Ashmita Chaliha (India) beat Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo (Indonesia) 21-14, 19-21, 21-13