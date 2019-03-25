Preview of BWF India Open 2019

PV Sindhu, who lost last year's India Open Final, would look to make amends this year

We are in the thick of action as far as the BWF World Tour 2019 is concerned and the circus has arrived in India for the annual BWF India Open. As always, the interest of the local crowd would be focused on the Women’s Singles Division with two top contenders representing India there.

Last year, PV Sindhu was in the Final of the event and hot favourite to win against USA’s Chinese-born Beiwen Zhang. Unfortunately for the Olympic silver medalist, the naturalized American pulled off a great win to leave the audience disappointed.

This year, both the finalists would be back in action and with a point to prove. The two best players in the world right now – Tai Tzu Ying and Carolina Marin – are not taking part in the tournament. But, not to be disappointed, the girl from China who is fast becoming a major threat to these two – Chen Yufei is.

India’s chances would be further boosted by the presence of Saina Nehwal, who has already won a World Tour event in 2019. Her husband – Parupalli Kashyap, now also acting as a coach to Saina, would be in action also.

B Sai Praneeth came up with a brilliant performance in the last World Tour event – Swiss Open – where he reached the Final and defeated the reigning Olympic Champion Chen Long in the semis. He would join the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma in the men’s singles division.

Therefore, an exciting event awaits the people of Delhi and the television viewers across the world. Whether you are a partisan Indian fan or a badminton connoisseur, there will be a lot to watch out for.

Indian Hopes in Women’s Singles Category

A Saina-Sindhu Final, though unlikely, is exactly what Indian fans would want

The spotlight in this event would be firmly fixed on the two queens of Indian badminton – Saina and Sindhu. The latter seems to be more successful among the two with one Olympic and two World Championships silvers in her kitty along with a win in the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

But Saina looks to have a clear edge over her junior compatriot when it comes to one-on-one contests. The Haryanvi lass has defeated Sindhu in the last two National Championship Finals as well as the Commonwealth Games Final of 2018.

That’s not the only problem that Sindhu will face. Her form this year hasn’t been good with a shocking 1st round exit in All England Championships being the biggest disappointment. Considering Saina’s better form, she will be the favourite if a dream Final between the two Indians materializes.

However, Sindhu’s propensity to suddenly produce world-beating performances in big events makes it impossible to count her out.

Other Leading Stars in This Division

This year's All England Champion Chen Yufei would be the favourite to claim the title

The favourite would definitely be Chen Yufei of China. For most of last year, she was seen as the second-best player from her country behind He Bingjiao. But in the last few months of 2018, she rose to new heights by first, winning the Super 750 China Open in Fuzhou and then, the All England Open this year.

This seemed like a turning point for her and also a huge boost for China. The red nation, which once dominated all categories of international badminton, had been left behind in women’s singles division by other countries – most notably, India and Japan.

By winning the All England Open, Yufei has established herself amongst the leading players of the day like Tai and Marin. She would have company in this tournament from her fellow Chinese Bingjiao also.

The latter was in reasonably good form during the middle of last year but has repeatedly failed to win tournaments. This event is extremely important for her if she wants to regain her place among the best.

Dark Mares

Ratchanok Intanon has the requisite skills to match the best in the world

But don’t forget Ratchanok Intanon. The great skills of Tai Tzu Ying are well known to the world. The only player who comes close to matching the Taiwanese in her wizardry is Intanon. The problem, however, for the Thai has been her inability to utilize her talent and win tournaments.

Since her World Championship victory in 2013, she has consistently failed to live up to the expectations. This tournament provides her another opportunity.

Lastly, the defending champion Beiwen Zhang will be in action too. She is usually not the most fancied player and hasn’t won a big event since her triumph in Delhi last year. Hence, it would be unrealistic to expect a repeat of 2018’s performance. But who knows, the memories of 2018 may just spark another brilliant performance this time around.

Top Guns in Men’s Singles Division

Shi Yuqi has emerged as a world-beater in men's singles badminton

The man reigning supreme in the men’s singles division – Kento Momota – is not featured in this event. The disappointment would be partly negated by the presence of Shi Yuqi and Viktor Axelson.

Yuqi has kept the Chinese flag flying high in the men’s division after the decline of Lin Dan and the withering of Chen Long. Last year saw him emerge as the only player in the world capable of posing a threat to Momota’s superiority.

His victory in the World Tour Finals of 2018 established him as the second-best player in men's singles. The disappointment of not making it to the Final of the All England Open was somewhat assuaged by victory in the Swiss Open – a Super 300 tournament. This is not a major achievement but ensures him entering the Indian Open with some momentum.

Axelsen, on the other hand, endured a tough 2018. But things are starting to look up for the 2017 World Champion with an appearance in the All England Open Final under his belt already this season. While he lost to Kento Momota in that match, the fight and tenacity he showed suggests he is getting back to his best.

Rising Indian Stars in Men’s Division

Finishing runners-up in the recently-concluded Swiss Open makes B Sai Praneeth India's biggest hope

Apart from these two, there aren’t any other heavyweights in the draw. But that wouldn’t worry the local fans as many Indians are in the fray. Among them, the one most likely to make a mark is B Sai Praneeth.

Like his other male teammates, Praneeth endured a lean patch in 2018. But in the previous World Tour event – Swiss Open – he came up with a brilliant performance to reach the Finals and defeat the incumbent Olympic Champion Chen Long in the semi-final.

His success has pushed him ahead of the likes of HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth as the strongest Indian competitor in the men’s singles division right now.

One more player who has made rapid strides in recent months is Sameer Verma. While the focus was on Srikanth and Prannoy last year, Verma came up with strong performances in the low-profile events to surpass his compatriots and become the only Indian to qualify for the World Tour Finals.

His performance in that event too, was highly encouraging. He enters this event as the fifth seed. Playing in front of the home crowd would be, hopefully, confidence-boosting and could produce another big effort.

Other Local Favourites Look To Reassert Themselves

Kidambi Srikanth hasn't won a major World Tour title yet

Srikanth enters the tournament as third-seed which, officially, makes him a major contender. However, since the high of four Super Series titles in 2017, his success chart hasn’t necessarily gone upwards. The silver in Commonwealth Games was the only notable achievement for him in 2018.

Prannoy, on the other hand, came fourth in the same event but was able to secure a bronze in Asian Championship – which is no mean feat. Both these players would look to catapult themselves back on to the center-stage of badminton world with a solid showing in New Delhi.

Lastly, there is Parupalli Kashyap. The 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold-medalist seems to be well past his prime. He would continue his search for a second win in this tournament. But unlike other players, he has a dual responsibility these days – as a player and as a coach for his wife Saina.

