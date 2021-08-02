"PV Sindhu caste": Sudden spike in Google search after badminton star clinches Olympic bronze

Indian fans were jubilated on Sunday as badminton sensation PV Sindhu defeated He Bingjiaon of China to clinch a bronze medal at the Olympics. However, many were not really interested to know how the shuttler won the medal. They were more curious as to which caste the Indian star belonged to. Google Trends data revealed just after her win that a huge majority were searching 'PV Sindhu caste' on the search engine.

Not the first time - 'PV Sindhu caste' trending on Google

This is not the first time something like this has gone trending. After Sindhu's silver medal triumph at the 2016 Rio Olympics, something similar was observed. Just minutes after her win, people randomly began searching for her caste. The fact that she just won India a medal was not of primary importance to these people.

The same incident occurred in 2018 with Hima Das. The Indian sprinter created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the IAAF U-20 Championships in 2018. Even after the historic feat, her caste was something that was trending on google.

Maximum search for 'PV Sindhu caste' generated from Andhra Pradesh, followed by Telangana and Haryana. Having won two medals for the country, it only makes sense that people consider Sindhu to be a sporting legend in the country and not an individual from a particular caste in India.

Twitter reactions to 'PV Sindhu caste' trending on google

Many people who love the shuttler, were furious over the Google trends that were revealed after her win. They took to Twitter and other social media handles to express their frustration over what had happened. As per the common consensus, PV Sindhu is an Indian, who has won 2 Olympic medals for the country and her caste doesn't make her any less or more of a legend than she is. She won the medal for the country.

ALWAYS! Less than 24hrs of winning the 2nd consecutive medal at the #OlympicGames , people are searching for #PVSindhu’s CASTE AGAIN! Happened last time too.

Next would be Telugu states fighting over her, both CMs trying to beat each other announcing rewards. ఎప్పుడు మారతారో🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nI0EDGQuJm — Revathi (@revathitweets) August 2, 2021

Now people have started claiming PV Sindhu belongs to their community and caste and origin.



Shame on them .



She is an Indian and a Telugu girl.#PVSindhu — Ade Govardhan (@AdeGovardhan) August 2, 2021

As we continue cheering for PV Sindhu at the Olympics, let's not forget that we are the very people who searched so much for her 'caste', that it became the top ranked search on Google. — Ankita Mukhopadhyay (@muk_ankita) July 29, 2021

PV Sindhu's caste is being searched all over the internet. Should she be called PV HINDU to validate her medal? — The Ranting gola (@YadavShamita) August 2, 2021

I remember reading that many Indians did a google search to find which caste PV Sindhu belonged to, a few years back! — Siva Lokanathan (@lokanathan_siva) August 1, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Thamudlu fighting each other for their caste after Telugu pride #PVSindhu who won #bronze medal in #Olympics



Good work. Jai TDP. 🚲 pic.twitter.com/n2oWG07MCk — Anudeep (@anudeep_1520) August 1, 2021

After Rio, PV Sindhu caste was googled a lot. Inka to tab se chal raha hai if she can do both. — Siddhant Singh (@siddysin) August 1, 2021

While PV Sindhu fought hard for a medal, many Indians googled her caste

✍️✍️✍️ @Pvsindhu1https://t.co/0e5URiho39 — DIKSHA Tv (@DikshaTv) August 1, 2021

Bharat Mata ki jai!



Oh wait....https://t.co/R7UMbsDc7B — Running the Race (@ppitchappa) August 2, 2021

On the other hand, On Google, “PV Sindhu caste" became one of the most searched topics about the athlete. #DeshMera https://t.co/MtcQnPb9LX — कटियार साहब (@KatiyarSaahab) August 2, 2021

