"PV Sindhu caste": Sudden spike in Google search after badminton star clinches Olympic bronze

Indian fans were jubilated on Sunday as badminton sensation PV Sindhu defeated He Bingjiaon of China to clinch a bronze medal at the Olympics. However, many were not really interested to know how the shuttler won the medal. They were more curious as to which caste the Indian star belonged to. Google Trends data revealed just after her win that a huge majority were searching 'PV Sindhu caste' on the search engine.
Not the first time - 'PV Sindhu caste' trending on Google
This is not the first time something like this has gone trending. After Sindhu's silver medal triumph at the 2016 Rio Olympics, something similar was observed. Just minutes after her win, people randomly began searching for her caste. The fact that she just won India a medal was not of primary importance to these people.
The same incident occurred in 2018 with Hima Das. The Indian sprinter created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the IAAF U-20 Championships in 2018. Even after the historic feat, her caste was something that was trending on google.
Maximum search for 'PV Sindhu caste' generated from Andhra Pradesh, followed by Telangana and Haryana. Having won two medals for the country, it only makes sense that people consider Sindhu to be a sporting legend in the country and not an individual from a particular caste in India.
Twitter reactions to 'PV Sindhu caste' trending on google
Many people who love the shuttler, were furious over the Google trends that were revealed after her win. They took to Twitter and other social media handles to express their frustration over what had happened. As per the common consensus, PV Sindhu is an Indian, who has won 2 Olympic medals for the country and her caste doesn't make her any less or more of a legend than she is. She won the medal for the country.
