US Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal looks to get back to winning ways

In men's singles, Prannoy will hope to make amends while Sameer Verma returns to competition.

Nehwal will look to hit the right chords

Shuttle queen Saina Nehwal will hope to get back to winning ways as she returns to the circuit at this week’s $120,000 US Open to be staged at Anaheim, California from July 19-23. Seeded second behind the 10th ranked Beiwen Zhang, Nehwal will try her best to erase the setback of her last few tournaments and set her sights on winning the Grand Prix Gold title.

The inability to finish matches on a high note despite some promising play has been a persistent problem for the former World No. 1 of late and a title can definitely boost her confidence.

In her quest for the crown, the World No. 15 meets Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in the first round. The road to the final looks pretty smooth for someone of the stature of Saina. Fourth seed and World No. 29 Linda Zetchiri is the highest seed in her half and is someone who trails the Indian 0-1 in their head-to-head record.

In the final, Saina is slated to take on the top seed Zhang. The former leads their career meetings 2-0 but the London Olympic bronze medallist cannot afford to be complacent for the American reached the semi-finals at the Singapore Open, Thailand Open as well as the Indonesia Open this year.

Apart from Nehwal, there are four other Indians in women’s singles, all of whom are huddled in the top half of the draw.

National champion Rituparna Das takes on Canada’s Rachel Honderich, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli meets Maya Chen and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka will begin her challenge against Gayle Mahulette.

Russian Open champion Ruthvika Shivani Gadde gets a shot at redemption after narrowly losing to the World No. 18 Aya Ohori last week at the Canada Open.

Prannoy will hope to make amends, Sameer Verma returns

Prannoy will carry India’s hopes

The Indian men’s title hopes will rest on HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma.

Prannoy is seeded second and will get a chance to make amends for his earlier-than-expected loss at the Canada Open last week. His first opponent is the 107th ranked Austrian Luka Wraber. Prannoy should look to make it to the final and the only possible danger for him is the third seed Brice Leverdez.

The two are locked at 1-1 in their career meetings thus far and both those matches went the distance with the Frenchman winning the last one.

In the final, the top seed Lee Hyun II, who has a 2-0 upper hand on the Indian, looms large.

Fifth seed Sameer Verma will play his first competitive match in three months after recovering from a shoulder injury. A visa issue had deprived the Syed Modi International winner of the chance to play at the Canada Open.

Verma will breathe easy after being drawn against Vietnam’s Hoang Nam Nguyen.

In contrast, Kashyap, who too is on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury, has an uphill task in the opener as he faces the top seed Lee Hyun II.

Among the others, Abhishek Yelegar has a tough first round opponent in the form of the third seed Leverdez, Lakhanee Sarang will lock horns with Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto while Harsheel Dani has Mexico’s Arturo Hernandez first up.

In men’s doubles, India are represented by three pairs - third seeds Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, fourth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Tarun Kona and Alwin Francis.

In women’s doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi-Poorvisha S Ram and Kuhoo Garg-Ningshi Block Hazarika are the two Indian pairs competing.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy is seeded third and is the biggest title hope. Besides them, the others in the draw are Manu Attri-K Maneesha and Tarun Kona-Meghana Jakkampudi.