2022 MLB dark horse award winners

The CY Young award and the MLB MVP awards are two of the favorite awards given out at season's end. In this article, we are going to take a look at some of our favorite MLB dark horse candidates who are most likely to take home the hardware at season's end.

Please Note: All odds will be quoted by BetMGM, and all stats will be per baseball-reference

MLB's MVP surprise candidates

Looking at the NL side, the first name that sticks out is newly acquired Braves first baseman Matt Olson. Last season in Oakland, Olson hit .271 with 39 homeruns, 111 RBIs, and a 5.8 WAR. While these numbers are good, you might say they are not MLB MVP-level numbers. He played his home games in one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in the MLB. He will also be slotted in the three spot protected by the likes of Ozzie Albies, Austin, Riley, and Marcell Ozuna. He comes into the year at +3000 (per BetMGM) which puts him around Braves teammate Austin Riley and New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor. Expect Olson to flirt with that 50 homerun number now that he gets to hit balls to right field at Truist Park, instead of the Oakland Collisseum.

On the AL side, the name Rafael Devers at +2000 (per BetMGM) is one name to keep your eye on. Last year, he hit .279 with 39 home runs, 113 RBIs, and a 3.5 WAR. He was one of the catalysts for a Red Sox team that clinched a wild card spot and went on a run to the ALCS. After a down COVID-shortened year for the MLB, he was mostly able to find his routine again in 2021. He also was able to obtain even more lineup protection when the Red Sox signed former Rockies SS Trevor Story. With Devers expected to occupy the two hole, we can expect him to receive lots of pitches this season.

MLB's CY Young award surprise candidates

NL CY Young was a little bit tougher due to the amount of dominant starters in the NL. However, Brandon Woodruff at (+1200 on BetMGM) is a name to watch. Woodruff is teammates with 2021 CY Young winner Corbin Burnes. With a 2.56 ERA, 211 strikeouts, and a 5.7 WAR, Woodruff was one of the more dominant pitchers in 2021. He was last year's favorite for the award during the early parts of the season. He hit a lull during the dog days and was surpassed by the likes of Burnes and Zack Wheeler of the Phillies. Knowing he can slide into that number two spot in the Brewers rotation instills a lot of confidence in Woodruff. He has all the makings of a potential MLB dark horse to hoist the CY Young award at season's end.

Shane McClanahan might be a name you have not heard very often. However, you are going to hear much more about him this season. As a rookie with the Tampa Bay Rays last season, he posted a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts. He had 10.3 strikeouts per nine, along with a 1.5 WAR. He is only expected to get better every year. McClanahan's odds are at +2000 (per BetMGM), and he looks poised to make a name for himself as one of the more dominant starters in the American League.

