2023 MLB Draft: Top 3 needs for Boston Red Sox and best picks to address them

The 2023 MLB Draft is fast approaching, and for the Boston Red Sox, it presents an opportunity to address their specific needs and bolster their farm system. While there are various positions that could benefit the team, three key needs stand out: infield depth, pitching prospects, and a long-term solution at catcher.
2023 MLB Draft: Boston Red Sox infield depth:
First and foremost, the Red Sox could benefit from adding infield depth to their organization. Players like Matt Shaw, Tommy Troy, Jacob Wilson, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. could be potential fits for the Red Sox in the first round. These college hitters would provide much-needed boost to the team’s infield prospects and could contribute to the team’s offensive firepower in the future.
Pitching Prospects:
Secondly, pitching has been a historical weakness for the Red Sox, and it’s an area they should consider addressing in the draft. While they have made strides in improving their farm system, the addition of high-upside pitching prospects is crucial for sustained success. Players like Thomas White, Noble Meyer, and Hurston Waldrep have been mentioned as potential picks for the Red Sox, with their impressive arsenals and potential to develop into frontline starters.
Long-term catcher:
Lastly, the Red Sox lack a long-term plan at the catcher position. Adding a top-notch catching prospect would solidify the team’s future behind the plate. Kyle Teel has been identified as a potential option for the Red Sox in the first round. With his athleticism, left-handed swing, leadership qualities, and baseball IQ, Teel could become a valuable asset for the team, both defensively and offensively.
Ultimately, the Red Sox must strike a balance between addressing their immediate needs and selecting the best available talent. While their farm system has improved, they need to continue infusing high-upside talent into their pipeline to compete in the AL East. By targeting infield depth, pitching prospects, and a long-term solution at catcher, the Red Sox can ensure the continued growth of their organization.
The 2023 MLB Draft presents an opportunity for the Red Sox to shape their future. With the 14th overall pick and subsequent selections, the team has the chance to address their needs and select the best talent available. By making strategic choices and position themselves for long-term success.
MORE ON THE BOSTON RED SOX:
- Michael Wacha Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Padres pitcher placed on IL
- Mindy McCready's mom warned the late country music star against scandalous affairs with married Roger Clemens
- Which players have played for both Brewers and Red Sox in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 4
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!