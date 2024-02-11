3 Dodgers prospects who could surprise everyone during 2024 Spring Training

If there's a roster in the major leagues that's pretty much established, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers'. Their roster is filled with star players at almost every position. They are set and Spring Training is going to be used much more for getting players familiar with each other and ramping up to the workload of a full season.

For most other teams, it's also a big chance for prospects to break through. Even with the Dodgers being pretty much stacked top to bottom, there are still a few prospects who could make some noise and potentially earn a spot this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three Dodgers prospects who could make noise this Spring

3) Andy Pages

Andy Pages is the Dodgers' top outfield prospect. If there's a position group out there that could use some depth in LA, it's the outfield. Mookie Betts is moving to the infield, and the combination of James Outman, Teoscar Hernandez, Jason Heyward, Chris Taylor and Manuel Margot is not impenetrable. A strong spring could even jolt him into the starting conversation.

2) Diego Cartaya

Diego Cartaya could force his way up to MLB for the Dodgers

Diego Cartaya is a catcher for the Dodgers and he's basically ready to make his MLB debut. The catcher is the Dodgers' second-best prospect and his timeline says he should be up sooner rather than later. The situation behind Will Smith behind the plate is far from locked, so a solid spring can and should push Cartaya up to the bigs to be a role player for LA.

1) Nick Frasso

Nick Frasso is two things for the Dodgers. First, he is their third-best prospect at this time. He's the number three for them and the number 80 overall prospect for Major League Baseball. Second, he's almost MLB-ready. His timeline says he's ready to make it to the big leagues this season, and he's a pitcher. Pitchers almost always make it up to the big leagues when they're ready because teams can never have enough arms. The Dodgers have a few question marks in the rotation for 2024, so look for him to shine in Spring Training and force his way up as a key piece on the MLB roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.