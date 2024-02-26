3 MLB teams who can make a push for Jordan Montgomery during spring training

Last November, pitcher Jordan Montgomery was on top of the world. Having come to the Rangers at the August trade deadline, the southpaw pitched some of his best regular season ball ever, and later played an integral role in bringing a World Series to Texas, the first of his career.

Yet now, nearly four months later, the 31-year old has yet to solidify a contract for the upcoming season. Although the method to Montgomery's madness is not certain, it has been claimed that Montgomery is eyeing a deal that tops Aaron Nola's seven-year, $172 million deal signed with the Phillies earlier this offseason.

So, with opening day drawing nearer and nearer, let's examine some of the clubs who still stand a chance of signing Jordan Montgomery.

Three clubs who could attract Jordan Montgomery soon

3. Boston Red Sox

In broad terms, should Montgomery sign with the Boston Red Sox, he will likely not see October again this season. However, Boston could have the kind of contract that Montgomery wants. Under the leadership of new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, a former pitcher himself, the Sox have pursued starting pitching aggressively.

"Jordan Montgomery strikes out Yordan Alvarez with the curve. FOX" - FOX Sports: MLB

With Lucas Giolito and Liam Hendriks being two examples of pitching acquisitions, Montgomery could find long-term commitments in Boston. He will, however, most likely have to be alrigth with missing the postseason for a few years.

2. San Francisco Giants

After entering the offseason with huge aspirations, the San Francisco Giants have failed to sustain the interest of pundits. Having missed out big on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Giants will also have to contend with injuries to Robbie Ray and Logan Webb, keeping two top starters sidelined until summer. In San Francisco, Montgomery can find a team with latent skill, and space to grow.

1. New York Yankees

After Jordan Montgomery went 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA over the course of last year's playoffs, Yankees fans became outraged. After all, it was their GM, Brian Cashman, who dealt Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022 before his subsequent trade to the Rangers.

"Jordan Montgomery vs Astros this Postseason. 14 IP | 10 SO | 1.93 ERA. Should the Yankees bring him back?" - Sandy Stats

With Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes increasingly looking like shaky supporters for Gerrit Cole, adding an experienced arm like Montgomery's could calm things down. A member of the Bronx Bombers from 2017 until 2022, Montgomery will also know the way things work in the pinstripes.

