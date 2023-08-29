3 Reasons why Mookie Betts should win NL MVP over Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2023

The race for the 2023 NL MVP award is on. As things stand, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Atlanta Braves talisman Ronald Acuna Jr. are the two leading candidates to claim the honor.

Although it seemed as if Acuna Jr. was running away with the title, Betts has made a strong case to win the award toward the end of the regular season.

Here, we take a look at some of the key stats for both players to evaluate why Betts should win the NL MVP award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts

#1. Mookie Betts has more home runs and RBI than Acuna Jr.

Mookie Betts has blasted an impressive 35 home runs in 2023. The slugger has delivered in some of the most vital situations for the Los Angeles Dodgers to help them get into the playoffs. Betts also has 93 RBI this season.

Meanwhile, Acuna Jr. has recorded 29 homers this year. The hitter has been on a roll and played a crucial role in helping the Atlanta Braves reach the summit of the NL East. The 25-year-old also has 79 RBI this campaign.

#2. Betts has a better OPS than Acuna Jr.

Betts presently has an OPS of 1.012, the second-best in the MLB this year. The Dodgers star is only behind Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani on that list.

Acuna Jr., on the other hand, has a .990 OPS at the time of writing. The Braves outfielder is fourth on the list as we head into the final stretch of the 2023 regular season.

#3. Betts has better wins above replacement

Betts has a 7.2 WAR this season, according to Baseball Reference. The Los Angeles star is second on the list, only behind Ohtani.

Meanwhile, Acuna Jr. presently has a 6.6 WAR and is third on the list. Nonetheless, the four-time All-Star has fired the Braves to the divisional title this year.