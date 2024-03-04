3 Yankees players who've struggled in Spring Training so far

For teams like the New York Yankees, spring training presents a valuable opportunity. After narrowly escaping a last-place divisional finish in 2023, baseball's most famous team has gone back to the drawing board.

With a record of 4-4 this spring, the Bronx Bombers find themselves in the middle of the pack. While the likes of Juan Soto have gotten off to great starts, some players continue to lag behind.

On that note, let's examine members of the Yankees who have had among the worst showings during the early stages of 2024 spring training.

Three Yankees players who have struggled this spring

#3 Trent Grisham

Although Trent Grisham was far from the centerpiece of the deal, the outfielder came to the Yankees from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade past December.

While there likely will not be a starting spot for Grisham in the starting lineup, the 27-year-old has not done himself any favors this spring. In eight at-bats, Grisham has just two hits and a strikeout.

#2 Oswaldo Cabrera

Heralded as part of the team's future, the 25-year-old Venezuelan Oswaldo Cabrera got his first taste of MLB regularity last season, hitting .247/.312429 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 115 games.

While manager Aaron Boone has been eager to Cabrera a good amount of exposure, the spring has not been too easy on him just yet. The utility fielder has gone 1-for-12, giving him a .083 batting average this spring.

"Hoch projects that the Yankees final two bench spots will go to Oswaldo Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera. He likes there chances because of their versatility on defense" - Dugout Station

#1 DJ LeMahieu

In the absence of a designated third baseman, DJ LeMahieu will likely be called upon the man the hot corner for the Yankees this season. Having won the batting title as a member of both the Yankees and the Colorado Rockies, LeMahieu brings a wealth of experience to his club.

"DJ LeMahieu chats with M_Marakovits in Tampa as he works his way into form for a bounce-back 2024 season with the Yankees" - YES Network

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old has been off to a sluggish start this spring, having gone just 1-for-9. LeMahieu remains without a home run or an RBI on the preseason despite connecting for 15 and 44 respectively in 136 contests last year.

