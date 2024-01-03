5 Wander Franco replacements Tampa Bay Rays could consider this offseason

There a very small chance that Wander Franco will play in the MLB again, let alone this year. This warrants the Tampa Bay Rays to move on from their star shortstop and look at probable replacements.

Just half a season into his rookie season with the Rays, Wander Franco had signed an 11-year $182 million contract. But things went downhill since August of last year when the Dominican was charged with illicit sexual conduct with minors.

The Rays used some short term replacements since August but will require a permanent solution in 2024. With the team not looking to sign a major at-bat this season from free agency they have look for an internal fix.

Top 5 replacements for Wander Franco that the Tampa Bay Rays could look at

#5 Oneil Cruz

The least probable option that the Rays can look at is the only possible trade option on this list. Oneil Cruz was once looked at as a long term option at shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates since he made his debut in 2021. But injuries have derailed his time. Cruz played just nine games last season. Regardless, the Rays can look at him as someone for the depth charts.

#4 Issac Paredes

Issac Paredes started as the third baseman for the Rays last season on opening day but found himself around the diamond all season long. He made a few sporadic appearances at shortstop. As per reports, the 24-year-old started off as a shortstop in his younger days.

#3 Taylor Walls

Taylor Walls was chosen as Wander Franco's replacement once he was put on adminstrative leave. The 27-year-old struggled with a slashline of .201/.305/.333 with eight home runs and career high 36 RBIs. They would expect better returns from Walls but he is currently under rehab following a hip surgery early in the offseason.

#2 Carson Williams

If the Rays want to keep Franco's replacement inhouse then Carson Williams is the top out-and-out shortstop they have in their farm system. He was the 28th overall draft pick in 2021 and is currently their second overall prospect. Williams is yet to play in the Triple As which might make him less likely to be a permanent solution.

#1 Junior Caminero

All signs suggest that Wander Franco's Dominican counterpart and the Rays' top prospect Junio Caminero will be given the nod at shortstop. The 20-year-old is being projected as one of the strongest power hitters in the game and also made his debut last season on his way to winning the MLB Top Prospect Award.

