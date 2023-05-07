Aaron Judge injury update: When is New York Yankees captain expected to return from injury?

Aaron Judge is expected to make a return for the New York Yankees on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. The 31-year-old has been recovering from a right hip strain that he suffered late in April.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Judge's potential return ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays and said:

“I think he’s doing really well. I think we’re going to be in a good spot come Tuesday to where he’s done everything for several days. That was the calculus in this weekend. It’s like, do we want to push him back out there if he’s 85, 90%. I wasn’t comfortable doing that just because I don’t want a strain to turn into a bad situation where we’re talking six, eight weeks.”

Judge hasn’t played since April 27 and missed his eighth game in a row when New York faced Tampa Bay on Saturday. However, his potential return on Tuesday is the earliest possible date for activation which is good news for the Yankees.

The four-time All-Star was performing running and hitting drills on Saturday as well, further hinting at a quick return to action.

The New York-based side has had a rather underwhelming start to the 2023 MLB season. They sit fifth in the AL East standings with an 18-16 record. Nonetheless, Judge's return will come as a massive boost to the team.

Aaron Judge stats in 2023 MLB season

Aaron Judge has managed 18 hits and six home runs in 92 at-bats this season. The reigning AL MVP has a .261 average in 26 games for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees captain will be eager to get back on the field to help his team improve their record. With Judge on the cusp of returning to action, New York is expected to push for a playoff spot.

