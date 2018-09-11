Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aaron Judge takes on-field BP for first time since injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    11 Sep 2018, 04:55 IST
AP Image

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took on-field batting practice Monday for the first time since breaking his right wrist July 26.

The five-round session included home runs to all fields by the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year.

"It went really well. Another big step for him to get out on the field," said manager Aaron Boone, who called the performance "putting on a show."

Judge is second on the team with 26 home runs and has 61 RBIs while hitting .285 in 99 games. He's also struck out 137 times in 372 at-bats.

Judge took indoor batting practice the last two days in Seattle and said Sunday the wrist still hurts. He did not speak to media before Monday's game in Minnesota.

Assuming Judge feels good Tuesday, Boone said he anticipates Judge taking more swings, potentially during group batting practice.

Boone cannot put a timetable on when Judge could be back in the lineup.

"We're not at that point to where we're going to throw him in the games yet or something," he said. "We just want to get through these next couple days where he starts ramping up the amount of swings out on the field and continues to build that momentum."

