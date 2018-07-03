Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Acuna sends Braves past Yankees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    03 Jul 2018, 11:02 IST
Acuna-Ronald-Getty-FTR
Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. wrote his next chapter in Atlanta Braves lore, hitting an 11th-inning home run to lead his team to a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees.

The Braves scored three early runs, bouncing Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga after four innings, but they were unable to find any more offense until Acuna's extra-innings blast.

Acuna finished the game with two hits, a run scored and three RBIs, raising his average to .274 this season. Unfortunately, he also showcased his volatility by striking out three times.

Anibal Sanchez started for Atlanta, allowing just three runs in six innings with four strikeouts. Jesse Biddle ultimately earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings.

The loss knocked the Yankees a game behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League (AL) East.

FABULOUS FIERS

Tigers starting pitcher Mike Fiers tossed his second straight gem, allowing just one run and three hits in eight innings. Fiers had five strikeouts while lowering his season ERA to 3.79, but he was struck with a tough-luck no-decision. The Tigers ultimately defeated the Blue Jays 3-2 in 10 innings.

 

VOLSTAD STRUGGLES FOR WHITE SOX

White Sox reliever Chris Volstad allowed four runs off three hits and a walk in just 0.2 innings in a 5-3 loss to the Reds. Volstad fell to 1-5 with a 5.01 ERA while blowing his first save of the season.

 

HARPER HOMERS AGAIN

Bryce Harper launched another one.

Despite the Harper home run, Rick Porcello still improved to 10-3 while leading the Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the Nationals.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Tigers 3-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves 5-3 New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox 4-3 Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds 5-3 Chicago White Sox
Miami Marlins 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Minnesota Twins
Cleveland Indians 9-3 Kansas City Royals
Colorado Rockies 5-2 San Francisco Giants
St Louis Cardinals 6-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers 17-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

 

CARDINALS AT DIAMONDBACKS

St Louis will send Jack Flaherty (3-3, 2.92 ERA) to the mound to face Zack Greinke (8-5, 3.41) and the more potent Diamondbacks lineup with A.J. Pollock back from injury. Both teams are fighting for a postseason spot, but neither have been in great form recently.

