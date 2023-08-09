Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend, has sparked a social media frenzy by embracing the iconic Barbie trend. Lopez channeled the trend in a recent post, featuring her in a stunning blue bikini that perfectly embodies the essence of Barbie.

Instagram fans are buzzing with creative comments and playful comparisons, with fans coining phrases like "She is Jen and Ben is Ken" to describe Lopez's current relationship with Ben Affleck.

Here's what fans on Instagram have to say:

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Lopez's video, in which she exudes Barbie-like elegance and confidence, coincides with the recent release of the Barbie film, heightening the excitement among her fans. Supporters have dubbed Lopez "Barbie from the Bronx" for her ability to effortlessly embody the iconic doll's style and glamour.

Lopez's bold and stylish interpretation of the Barbie trend has resonated with fans worldwide, as evidenced by the outpouring of love on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez has, once again, demonstrated her ability to capture the zeitgeist and captivate audiences with her iconic fashion choices, this time in a vibrant blue bikini and a charismatic presence.

What Arod has to say about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, a former professional baseball shortstop, has spoken out about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding.

Rodriguez and Lopez were engaged for four years before calling it quits. Jennifer Lopez began dating Affleck shortly after they split up, and the couple soon got engaged. They got married in August 2022.

He did not publicly comment on JLo's wedding until he appeared on a podcast interview, where he wished the singer and her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, the best.

On September 30, 2022, while appearing on HBO Max's Who is Talking To Chris Wallace? Alex had nothing but positive things to say about his ex-fiancee and her new husband, Ben Affleck.

Chris Wallace inquired about Rodriguez's personal life and Rodriguez replied,

"First of all, I would say I'm glad I'm not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me. With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex's engagement was fraught with ups and downs. After postponing their wedding twice, the couple announced their divorce in April 2021, and Alex has successfully moved on with her girlfriend, Fitness Guru Jaclyn Cordeiro.