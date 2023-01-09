New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was linked to many women during his famed MLB career. But surprisingly, Rodriguez once shared his problems in finding a romantic partner.

In 1998, he told ESPN's Dan Patrick:

"I'm having a hard time finding a date. I don't trust any women I meet."

Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002. A-Rod started playing for the Yankees two years post his wedding. They both share two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Scurtis and A-Rod didn't have a rosy relationship and faced many ups and downs during their marriage.

In July 2008, Scurtis filed for divorce, citing “emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct” in court papers.

Alex Rodriguez's romantic relationship with popstar Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod and J.Lo were considered to be one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. The two first met at a baseball game in 2005. Their dating reports surfaced in 2017 and the couple were often spotted together in public.

"Gratitude And Appreciation... With My ❤️ On The Cover Of The December Issue Of @VanityFair. Read Our story. Link in Bio. #VanityFair" - Alex Rodriguez

Lopez was quite close to Rodriguez's daughters as well. They were often seen together on vacations.

"For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13." - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in 2019 but their wedding got postponed due to the pandemic. They finally broke up in 2021. Lopez married actor Ben Affleck in 2022.

Rodriguez is now dating Canada-based fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro. A-Rod made his relationship public by posting photos of Cordeiro along with his daughters.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.#newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful" - Alex Rodriguez

In October, Cordeiro and Rodriguez were first seen together strolling hand-in-hand down Beverly Hills' renowned Rodeo Drive. They have also been active on Instagram stories, reposting images and videos of their date nights with one another.

The 47-year-old Rodriguez is a renowned player. He played for three MLB teams, earning multiple individual honors. The former third baseman and shortstop has played in 14 All-Star games. He did, however, only ever win the World Series once, in 2009, with the Yankees.

