Andrew McCutchen: Top 3 landing spots for the former MVP in free agency

Former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen is back on the market as a free agent. As a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, McCutchen had one of the more unmentionable seasons of his career. The 35-year-old outfielder hit 17 home runs and 69 RBIs.

There is no doubt that he is past his prime. McCutchen won the NL MVP in 2013 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since then, his offensive production has slowed to a trickle.

That said, let's take a look at some of the teams who might be interested in signing Andrew McCutchen in 2023.

#3 Pittsburgh Pirates

There is no doubt that McCutchen had the best years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. From 2009 to 2015, McCutchen was at his best while on the Pirates, winning five All-Star designations, four Silver Slugger Awards, and a Golden Glove Award.

"Andrew McCutchen. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1st round (11th) of the 2005 MLB June Amateur Draft from Fort Meade HS (Fort Meade, FL)." - @ Scouting Baseball

Since his departure, he has not won anything. With the Pirates in the midst of a rebuild, signing McCutchen to a one- or two-year deal could provide some guidance and foundation to the next generation of Pirates. Plus, the fans will absolutely love it.

#2 Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers did not have much success in 2022, particularly in their outfield. Apart from Adolis Garcia, who hit 28 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2022, the Rangers' outfield is as open as can be. Andrew McCutchen may not be around for long, but he can definitely get himself a starting role there and maybe finish off his career.

#1 Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners struggled offensively last season. The team finished the year with a cumulative batting average of .230 -- among the lowest in baseball. The Mariners know that offense, rather than pitching, is their problem. That is why they dealt some good young pitching prospects to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in November.

"Andrew McCutchen was one of the most electric players of the 2010s. He placed top 5 in MVP voting 4 times from 2012-15 and won an MVP in 2012. Now in 2022 at age 36, he’s a free agent looking for a team to likely finish his career with. Time flies." - @ Full Count Baseball

With Hernandez and lead-off hitter Julio Rodriguez joined with McCutchen, it could provide some speed and experience that would be vital to reinvigorate the Mariners' outfield.

