Angels News: Shohei Ohtani move at Trade Deadline ruled out by MLB Insider, expected to remain in Anaheim for the foreseeable future

Last week, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno revealed that his team has no intention of trading Shohei Ohtani before the MLB trade deadline on August 1, 2023.

Now, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has doubled down on Moreno's comments about the two-time All-Star. On his "Fair Territory" podcast, the MLB insider explained why Ohtani is set to remain with the Angels for the foreseeable future amid his impending free agency in 2024.

"What we are seeing from this player (Ohtani) again, is something that is frankly unfathomable," said Rosenthal. "Here's the best news for Angels fans, he's not getting traded."

The Los Angeles Angels appeared to be in a tough spot with Ohtani. Some even suggested that they might lose one of their greatest players for nothing in return if they allow him to enter free agency once his contract runs down.

Reports have claimed that Ohtani could land a potential contract worth up to $600 million when he enters the free agency market. Others also claimed that the Angels might offload the two-way phenom before the trade deadline.

However, going by Rosenthal's comments, it appears that the Angels want to keep Ohtani for the foreseeable future. The team currently holds a wild-card spot and is well in contention for the playoffs.

The Angels are currently second in the AL West with a 41-33 record, only behind the Texas Rangers. With Ohtani firing on all cylinders, there is a possibility that Los Angeles can make a strong push for the postseason.

Shohei Ohtani's stats in 2023 MLB season

Shohei Ohtani has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Angels in the 2023 MLB season. He has racked up 83 hits and 24 home runs in 277 at-bats with a .300 batting average.

Ohtani has also recorded an impressive 105 strikeouts and 35 walks in 82.0 innings pitched at a 3.29 ERA.

