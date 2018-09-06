Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Angels' Ohtani re-injures elbow, Tommy John surgery recommended

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    06 Sep 2018, 04:45 IST
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels rookie phenom Shohei Ohtani had an MRI on his right elbow on Wednesday and has suffered new damage to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).

Tommy John surgery has now been recommended.

Ohtani has been dealing with a small UCL tear over the last few years, missing some time in the Japanese league last season and in MLB this year.

The Angels shut the 23-year-old down in June with hopes of letting the injury heal on its own and then decided to pitch him again on Sunday against the Houston Astros after three months away from the mound.

He tossed 2.1 innings allowing two earned runs on 49 pitches before he was taken out. His velocity dipped from 99 mph in the first inning to 91-94 in the third.

If Ohtani is done for the season the Angels will lose both a good starter and a middle-of-the-order bat.

Ohtani has a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA on the mound and is batting .276 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Omnisport
NEWS
Angels' Ohtani facing Tommy John surgery after new damage
RELATED STORY
Angels star Ohtani out at least 3 weeks with elbow sprain
RELATED STORY
Ohtani cleared to begin hitting after elbow shows healing
RELATED STORY
Angels' Shohei Ohtani to throw bullpen session Saturday
RELATED STORY
Angels star Ohtani cleared to resume pitching
RELATED STORY
Angels star Ohtani to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks
RELATED STORY
The Sho goes on! Ohtani set for pitching return Sunday night
RELATED STORY
Angels' Ohtani thinks he can pitch again this season
RELATED STORY
Ohtani's elbow 'great,' Angels hope he'll start next Sunday
RELATED STORY
Scioscia: Angels "very optimistic" about Ohtani's recovery
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us