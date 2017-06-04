Angels slugger Pujols hits grand slam for 600th home run

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols crushed the 600th home run of his MLB career.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 10:34 IST

Albert Pujols

With a grand slam down the left-field line against the Minnesota Twins, Albert Pujols continued to make history.

Pujols hit the 600th home run of his career with a towering blast that tucked inside the foul pole at Angel Stadium.

The 37-year-old Los Angeles Angels slugger connected on the 600th home run of his career to become just the ninth player in MLB history to achieve the feat.

Albert Pujols becomes first player to slam his way into 600-HR club. https://t.co/sHGZEA7iAL #PapaSlam pic.twitter.com/15mWbJN5Sc — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2017

He joins Sammy Sosa (609), Jim Thome (612), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Willie Mays (660), Alex Rodriguez (696), Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762).

Pujols hit career numbers 598 and 599 on Monday and Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves as baseball turned its collective eyes on the future Hall of Famer.

Number 600 came courtesy of Ervin Santana with a 1-2 slider in the fourth inning to give the Angels a 7-1 lead.

Pujols, who hit 445 long balls over 11 seasons with the St Louis Cardinals, still has four years and $130million remaining on his contract with the Angels.

Up next for the 10-time All-Star: 3,000 hits and 610 home runs, which would give him one more than fellow Dominican Sammy Sosa for the most by a Latin American-born player.