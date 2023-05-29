Anthony Rizzo Injury: Health update and expected date of return for Yankees star

Anthony Rizzo exited Sunday's contest against the San Diego Padres after suffering a neck injury in the top of the sixth. The New York Yankees baseman was visibly shaken after a scary collision with Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. at first base.

Tatis was caught off the bag and tried to quick-foot his way to the base but he didn't slide his way in. Rizzo applied the inning-ending slap tag for the out and got tangled with Tatis, whose hip knocked into the Yankees star's head.

Sports Injury Central @SICscore Yankees Anthony Rizzo was pulled from the game after getting injured tagging out Fernando Tatis Jr. #RepBX Yankees Anthony Rizzo was pulled from the game after getting injured tagging out Fernando Tatis Jr. #RepBX https://t.co/jGQJd6htFQ

Rizzo looked dazed and confused as he came off the field. He even hobbled for a while and pushed his hat off his head after crashing into Tatis. Rizzo took a knee on the infield dirt for a few minutes before the medical staff attended to him.

However, it appears that Rizzo's injury isn't too serious and he should return to the lineup soon enough. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to reporters after his team's 10-7 win over the Padres.

“He (Rizzo) went through all the testing. We’ll keep an eye on him."

According to reports, Rizzo could be back into New York's lineup as soon as Monday, to face off against the Seattle Mariners.

Anthony Rizzo stats in 2023 MLB season

New York Yankees baseman Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2023 MLB season. The New York Yankees baseman has racked up 62 hits and 11 home runs in 204 at-bats with a .304 average.

Rizzo's impressive outings have lifted New York to third in the AL East, with 32 wins and 23 defeats.

While the Yankees seem to have made a small recovery after a torrid start to the season, there's a long way to go before they can think of qualifying for the playoffs.

Fortunately, most of their key players have returned from injury and New York will be hoping that Rizzo will also be back into its lineup soon.

