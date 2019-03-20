×
AP source: Alex Bregman, Astros agree to $100M, 6-year deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Mar 2019, 10:19 IST
AP Image

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros have agreed on a $100 million, six-year deal that keeps the All-Star third baseman under contract with the team through 2024, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The agreement includes this season, buys out three years of arbitration eligibility (2020-22) and pushes back Bregman's opportunity to become a free agent by two years. The person spoke Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because details had not been released by the team. The agreement was first reported by KRIV-FOX 26.

The 24-year-old Bregman made his first All-Star team last season and was selected MVP of the game after hitting a home run to help the American League win. He set career highs with a .286 batting average, 31 homers, 103 RBIs and a major league-leading 51 doubles, finishing fifth in AL MVP balloting.

The second overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft out of LSU, Bregman has hit .282 with 58 homers and 208 RBIs in 2½ seasons with the Astros, helping them win consecutive AL West titles and the 2017 World Series.

Bregman was limited early this spring after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January.

The deal means the Astros have Bregman and star second baseman Jose Altuve locked up through 2024.

The 28-year-old Altuve, who had offseason knee surgery, is a six-time All-Star and the 2017 AL MVP. His $163.5 million, seven-year contract includes annual salaries of $26.2 million from 2020-24.

