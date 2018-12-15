×
AP source: White Sox acquire 1B Alonso in trade with Indians

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Dec 2018, 09:43 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Chicago White Sox have acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso in a trade with the Cleveland Indians.

Chicago sent minor league outfielder Alex Call to Cleveland for Alonso, who hit .250 with 23 homers and 83 RBIs in 145 games this year during his only season with the Indians.

The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap. Stadium first reported Alonso was headed to the White Sox.

Cleveland reacquired first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana from Philadelphia in a three-team trade on Thursday, making Alonso expendable. The trade saves the Indians money, perhaps giving them a better chance to keep their deep rotation together.

Chicago already has Jose Abreu at first base, but he played in just 128 games last season due to injuries and could see more time at DH with the addition of Alonso. The 31-year-old Alonso also is married to the sister of star slugger Manny Machado, a rumored target for the White Sox in free agency.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

