Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AP source: Yankees to acquire starter Happ from Blue Jays

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    27 Jul 2018, 00:38 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the talks tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees are nearing a deal to acquire left-hander J.A. Happ from Toronto to bolster their starting rotation.

The Yankees would send infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Bill McKinney to the Blue Jays, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade was subject to the teams approving medical records.

Happ, who turns 36 in October, is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 20 starts. He would join a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Sonny Gray.

Happ has a $13 million salary in the final season of a $36 million, three-year contract, and the Yankees would be responsible for the remaining $4,543,011.

Reliever Zach Britton reported to the Yankees on Thursday, two days after he was acquired for prospects. Britton added $4,387,097 to the Yankees payroll. New York began the season with a $179 million payroll for purposes of the luxury tax, which left the team room to add salaries and remain under the $197 million threshold.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Smoak hits three-run HR as Blue Jays beat Yankees 6-2
RELATED STORY
Rays edge Blue Jays in 9th
RELATED STORY
Happ pitches 8 1/3 innings as Blue Jays beat Braves 5-4
RELATED STORY
Happ gets 100th career win, Blue Jays top Orioles 5-1
RELATED STORY
Judge, Stanton homer in 13th as Yankees beat Blue Jays 3-0
RELATED STORY
Diaz gets winning hit as Blue Jays rally to beat Orioles 5-4
RELATED STORY
Betts' slam leads Red Sox past Blue Jays 6-4 for 10th in row
RELATED STORY
Rockies acquire reliever Seunghwan Oh from Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
Tigers score three in the eighth to beat Blue Jays 7-4
RELATED STORY
Happ reaches 3 times, allows 2 runners as Jays thump Mets
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us