Arrieta again fails to get out of fifth inning in Cubs loss

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 11:33 IST

Jake Arrieta's struggles continued for the Chicago Cubs in MLB, while Jonathan Schoop was instrumental for the Baltimore Orioles.

Arrieta once again did not make it out of the fifth inning, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs in 4.2 innings as the Cubs lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

It was the second start in a row Arrieta (6-5) has not made it out of the fifth inning and the fourth time this season he has failed to reach the sixth.

Schoop enjoyed quite the outing for the Orioles, blasting two home runs in a 15-7 win over the St Louis Cardinals.

The Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2, the Houston Astros overcame the Boston Red Sox 7-1 and the Colorado Rockies had a 5-1 win against the San Francisco Giants.

The New York Yankees were downed by the Oakland Athletics 5-2, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 and the Atlanta Braves needed 10 innings to get past the Miami Marlins 8-7.

The Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the Cincinnati Reds 10-2, the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 and the San Diego Padres had an 11-inning, 7-5 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Washington Nationals got past the New York Mets 7-4 and the Seattle Mariners were beaten by the Texas Rangers 10-4.

The Cleveland Indians swept their double-header against the Minnesota Twins, claiming 9-3 and 6-2 wins, while the Los Angeles Angels shut out the Kansas City Royals 9-0.

SCHOOP SHINES

The Orioles' Schoop has quietly turned into one of the most dangerous second basemen. He went four-for-five with two home runs and four RBIs against the Cardinals. He is now hitting .293 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs this year.

ARCIA WITH INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER

Orlando Arcia made it around the bases quickly enough to not have to slide for the Brewers.

A home run the hard way for Orlando Arcia. pic.twitter.com/AUiOnfPdru — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2017

WOEFUL WAINWRIGHT

Adam Wainwright was flat out terrible as he has been in his last three games for the Cardinals. He lasted just 1.2 innings Saturday, giving up seven hits (three of which were homers) a walk and nine earned runs. In his last three starts Wainwright has given up 20 earned runs in 10.1 innings of work.

RED SOX AT ASTROS

The Red Sox (38-30) and the Astros (46-23) will face off on Sunday. David Price will try to stifle an Astros offense that scored six runs in the first three innings of a win on Saturday. In the meantime Joe Musgrove will have his hands full with a Red Sox lineup that is more than capable of putting up crooked numbers early.