Astros acquire All-Star Osuna from Blue Jays

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 54 // 31 Jul 2018, 05:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roberto Osuna

Reigning MLB World Series champions the Houston Astros have acquired All-Star closer Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Astros secured Osuna for reliever Ken Giles and two other pitchers in Monday's trade.

Osuna – serving a 75-game suspension for violating the MLB's domestic violence policy – is eligible to return to action on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been pitching in a minor-league rehab assignment.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired RHP Ken Giles, minor league RHP Hector Perez and minor league RHP David Paulino from the @Astros in exchange for RHP Roberto Osuna. pic.twitter.com/JG98oa0cXj — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2018

Osuna has a career 2.87 ERA and 104 saves in three-plus seasons. He had a career-high 39 saves last season.

"We are excited to welcome Roberto Osuna to our team," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a release.

"The due diligence by our front office was unprecedented. We are confident that Osuna is remorseful, has wilfully complied with all consequences related to his past behaviour, has proactively engaged in counselling, and will fully comply with our zero-tolerance policy related to abuse of any kind."

Houston are sending Giles, who was recently demoted, to the Blue Jays along with right-handers David Paulino and Hector Perez.