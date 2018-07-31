Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Astros acquire All-Star Osuna from Blue Jays

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31 Jul 2018
osuna-roberto-4217-usnews-getty-ftr.jpg
Roberto Osuna

Reigning MLB World Series champions the Houston Astros have acquired All-Star closer Roberto Osuna from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Astros secured Osuna for reliever Ken Giles and two other pitchers in Monday's trade.

Osuna – serving a 75-game suspension for violating the MLB's domestic violence policy – is eligible to return to action on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been pitching in a minor-league rehab assignment.

Osuna has a career 2.87 ERA and 104 saves in three-plus seasons. He had a career-high 39 saves last season.

"We are excited to welcome Roberto Osuna to our team," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a release.

"The due diligence by our front office was unprecedented. We are confident that Osuna is remorseful, has wilfully complied with all consequences related to his past behaviour, has proactively engaged in counselling, and will fully comply with our zero-tolerance policy related to abuse of any kind." 

Houston are sending Giles, who was recently demoted, to the Blue Jays along with right-handers David Paulino and Hector Perez. 

Omnisport
NEWS
