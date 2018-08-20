Astros avoid sweep with win over Athletics
The Houston Astros are back in front of the MLB American League West after defeating the Oakland Athletics 9-4.
World Series champions the Astros avoided a series sweep on Sunday, having lost the opening two games to the Athletics.
With the win at the Oakland Coliseum, the Astros (75-49) moved into a tie for first in the AL West.
Houston got five home runs from Yuli Gurriel, Evan Gattis, Marwin Gonzalez, Martin Maldonado and Alex Bregman to pull away.
Astros starter Justin Verlander threw 5.3 innings and surrendered four runs to pick up his 200th career victory. Maldonado and Bregman each finished with three hits.
Khris Davis tallied three hits and three RBIs for Oakland in the losing effort.
URENA CELEBRATES COMPLETE GAME
Jose Urena threw a complete game and allowed just one run in the Miami Marlins' 12-1 rout of the Washington Nationals.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Peraza had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two more against the San Francisco Giants, who lost 11-4.
FILLMYER STRUGGLES AGAINST WHITE SOX
Kansas City Royals starter Heath Fillmyer allowed seven hits and six runs in a 7-6 defeat to the Chicago White Sox.
Shortstop Paul DeJong went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the St Louis Cardinals' 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
FRAZIER SETTLES CONTEST IN 11TH INNING
Adam Frazier belted a home run to right centerfield in the 11th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs.
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New York Yankees 10-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 Boston Red Sox
Cincinnati Reds 11-4 San Francisco Giants
Cleveland Indians 8-0 Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Chicago Cubs
Colorado Rockies 4-2 Atlanta Braves
Chicago White Sox 7-6 Kansas City Royals
Miami Marlins 12-1 Washington Nationals
Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 St Louis Cardinals
Minnesota Twins 5-4 Detroit Tigers
Texas Rangers 4-2 Los Angeles Angels
Houston Astros 9-4 Oakland Athletics
Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers 12-1 Seattle Mariners
New York Mets 8-2 Philadelphia Phillies
INDIANS AT RED SOX
Two of the AL's best teams will kick-off a four-game series at Fenway Park on Monday. Both the Indians and Red Sox will send 15-game winners to the mound. Corey Kluber is set to start for Cleveland, while Rick Porcello will pitch for Boston.