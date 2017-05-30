Astros complete historic comeback, Jays score 17 runs

The Minnesota Twins allowed 11 runs in the eighth inning against the rallying Houston Astros on Monday.

by Omnisport News 30 May 2017, 11:07 IST

The Houston Astros celebrate against the Minnesota Twins

The Houston Astros used a stunning 11-run rally to trump the Minnesota Twins 16-8 in MLB, while the Toronto Blue Jays had fun.

Minnesota's relievers, who worked more than 17 innings in a three-game weekend series against Tampa Bay, ruined Ervin Santana's quality start by allowing 11 runs in the eighth inning in an implosion of historic proportions on Monday.

Entering the eighth inning with an 8-2 lead, three Twins pitchers — Matt Belisle, Craig Breslow and Ryan Pressly — allowed 14 batters to come to the plate in the meltdown.

Houston combined to record eight hits, two walks, a HBP and a balk in the eighth. It was the first time the Twins have allowed 11 or more runs in an inning since July 25, 2007.

Houston were not done scoring runs in the ninth as Twins right-hander Drew Rucinski gave up three more to bring the runs allowed by the Twins bullpen to a franchise-record 14 runs.

Carlos Beltran finished with four hits while Carlos Correa finished a triple shy of the cycle as the Astros had a season-high 18 hits, 13 of them in the last two innings.

Troy Tulowitzki had a fourth career grand slam as the Blue Jays routed the Cincinnati Reds 17-2, the Washington Nationals blanked the San Francisco Giants 3-0 in a fiery clash, the New York Yankees lost 3-2 to the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago White Sox topped the Boston Red Sox 5-4, the Colorado Rockies lost 6-5 to the Seattle Mariners, the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 10-7, the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 and the Atlanta Braves upstaged the Los Angeles Angels 6-3.

The Los Angeles Dodgers accounted for the St Louis Cardinals 5-1, the Pittsburgh Pirates were 4-3 walk-off winners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, reigning champions the Chicago Cubs suffered a 5-2 loss to the San Diego Padres, the Cleveland Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3, the Miami Marlins saw off the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, while the Tampa Bay Rays outlasted the Texas Rangers 10-8.

BLUE JAYS EXPLODE

Toronto's hitters drove in a season-high 17 runs on 23 hits in a romp of the Reds thanks to home runs from Russell Martin (two run), Tulowitzki (grand slam) and Justin Smoak (three run). Devon Travis and Ezequiel Carrera added four hits for the Blue Jays, who have now won six of their last seven after a dismal start to the season.

PUNCHES THROWN AT AT&T PARK

Giants reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Bryce Harper on the hip with a fastball with his first pitch to the National outfielder. It set off a benches-clearing brawl that ended with Strickland being dragged to San Francisco's dugout by three of his team-mates. Both Harper and Strickland were ejected and each are facing suspensions.

MCCUTCHEN GOES DEEP!

Andrew McCutchen blasted his sixth career walk-off homer, taking Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley deep to give the Pirates the win.

RED SOX AT WHITE SOX

Chris Sale (5-2, 2.34 ERA) will face his former team for the first time since a trade brought him to Boston in December. On Tuesday, he will square off with fellow All-Star southpaw Jose Quintana (2-6, 4.82 ERA), who was part of the same rotation with Sale for five seasons.