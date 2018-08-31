Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Astros give Hinch contract extension through to 2023

81   //    31 Aug 2018, 06:13 IST
A.J. Hinch

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch signed a new deal with the reigning MLB World Series champions.

Hinch's contract extension is through to the 2023 season, the Astros announced on Thursday.

The 44-year-old was in the final year of his contract, with a club option for the 2019 season.

"We're thrilled to have AJ in the fold for multiple years," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told MLB.com.

"AJ has played a key role in our team success and is one of the most effective managers in baseball. He is aligned with the vision of our front office, has made a great connection with our players, and has earned the respect of everyone in the clubhouse.

"Looking ahead, our goal is to win multiple championships. AJ is unquestionably the best manager to help us achieve this goal."

Hinch, who played seven years in the majors, has revitalised the Astros franchise.

Houston were coming off four consecutive 90-plus loss seasons when Hinch assumed the reins in 2015.

In four seasons, Hinch has a 353-266 record, and guided the Astros to their first World Series title in 2017. His .570 winning percentage is the highest of any manager in club history.

