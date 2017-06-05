Astros make it 10 in a row, Cubs sweep Cardinals

In their third successive series sweep, the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2 for a 10th consecutive victory on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 09:47 IST

The Houston Astros celebrate in MLB

The high-flying Houston Astros stayed hot as they extended their winning streak, while reigning MLB World Series champions the Chicago Cubs maintained some momentum.

The Astros hit four homers, included two by George Springer in Arlington.

Rookie Ian Happ hit a pair of homers to lead the Cubs to a 7-6 win over the St Louis Cardinals.

The result ensured the Cubs swept division rivals the Cardinals.

The Washington Nationals outlasted the Oakland Athletics 11-10, the Pittsburgh Pirates crushed the New York Mets 11-1, the Toronto Blue Jays topped the New York Yankees 3-2, the Miami Marlins prevailed 6-5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Atlanta Braves were 13-8 winners against the Cincinnati Reds, the San Francisco Giants lost 9-7 to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cleveland Indians routed the Kansas City Royals 8-0 and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2.

There was a 7-1 victory for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-4, the Boston Red Sox saw off the Baltimore Orioles 7-3, the Los Angeles Dodgers were blanked 3-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies overcame the San Diego Padres 3-1.

INCIARTE STARS

Ender Inciarte had a pretty good day in the Braves' win over the Reds. The center fielder went five-for-five with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Braves left fielder Danny Santana, who also put up some seriously crooked numbers (four-for-five, with a home run and three runs and RBIs) also impressed.

GARRETT STRUGGLES FOR REDS

Reds left-hander Amir Garrett has a pattern this year of alternating quality starts with bad outings. Sunday he was dreadful. He gave up eight earned runs in almost three innings, on seven hits (including three home runs) and three walks.

UPTON PUMMELS ROBERTSON

Justin Upton crushed a David Robertson pitch for a three-run walk-off home run in the Tigers' win over the White Sox. What made it even sweeter for Upton is that Robertson walked J.D. Martinez to face him.

NATIONALS AT DODGERS

In a repeat of one of last year's National League (NL) Division Series, the Nationals and Dodgers meet in the first game of a three-game series on Monday. This will not be the best pitching matchup of the series (Gio Gonzalez for the Nats against Ryu Hyun-jin for the Dodgers) but these two star-filled line-ups make every game of this series worth watching.