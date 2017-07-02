Astros rally to beat Yankees, Swanson shines

Yulieski Gurriel lifted the Houston Astros to a hard-fought MLB win over the New York Yankees.

The Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees in MLB, while Dansby Swanson stepped up for the Atlanta Braves.

Yulieski Gurriel hit a two-run double in the eighth to see the Astros overcome the Yankees 7-6 on Saturday.

Will Harris gave up a grand slam to Didi Gregorius in the top of the sixth inning, but the Astros recovered.

Swanson had two RBIs to help the Braves claim a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

The Boston Red Sox cruised past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1, the Texas Rangers crushed the Chicago White Sox 10-4 and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3.

The San Francisco Giants edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 after 11 innings, the Chicago Cubs went down to the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 and the Milwaukee Brewers had an 8-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians split their double-header, the former winning 7-4 before a 4-1 loss.

Also playing a double-header were the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota, with the Twins losing 11-6 before a 10-5 win.

The New York Mets edged the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6, the St Louis Cardinals got past the Washington Nationals 2-1, the Los Angeles Angels shut out the Seattle Mariners 4-0, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 and the Los Angeles Dodgers crushed the San Diego Padres 8-0.

SWANSON BOOST

Swanson has not had the kind of season the Braves have wanted him to have, but he may be starting to break through. While he did go two-for-four, both of his hits were doubles and both scored runs. His final double and RBI came in the top of the ninth inning and proved to be the difference.

ZIMMER MAKES DIVING CATCH

Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer had a highlight-worth diving catch in a win over the Tigers.

DONALDSON STRUGGLES

The Blue Jays pay Josh Donaldson to get big hits. They pay him to hit the best pitchers. He did none of that in a loss to the Red Sox. Donaldson went 0-for-four with four strikeouts to tally his first golden sombrero this season.

ROCKIES AT DIAMONDBACKS

It is usually a good thing any time a Colorado (48-34) pitcher gets a chance to pitch away from Coors Field. German Marquez (5-4, 4.38 ERA) gets that chance Sunday. It is too bad it is in Arizona, which also houses a hitter's haven in the form of Chase Field. Sunday's game also happens to be against the Diamondbacks (50-31), who have the second-best home record in the National League. Still, even with that the Rockies will be ready to go and ready to get back into a rhythm against Taijuan Walker (6-3, 3.50).