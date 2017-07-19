Astros star Correa expected to miss 6-8 weeks with thumb injury

Carlos Correa has a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be sidelined, in a blow to the Houston Astros.

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 04:26 IST

Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa is expected to miss up to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Astros announced All-Star shortstop Correa was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

Correa suffered the injury on Monday, when he took a swing and dropped his bat in pain without even making contact.

"Losing a player of Carlos' calibre for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a statement.



"We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch."

Correa missed just one game in July after injuring the same left thumb on an awkward head-first slide into the shinguard of Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers.

With Correa out until early-to-mid September, Marwin Gonzalez will likely split time at shortstop with fellow infielder Alex Bregman.

The Astros will definitely miss Correa, who is hitting .320 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs and is a stellar defender.



But Houston have a 15.5-game lead in the American League West and Gonzalez (.311, 17 HRs, 55 RBIs) and Bregman (.257, 8, 28) are not slouches at the plate.



Star prospect Colin Moran has been recalled to fill Correa's spot on the roster.