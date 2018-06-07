Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Astros take Correa, Bregman's brothers

News 07 Jun 2018
Carlos Correa (left) and Alex Bregman
Carlos Correa (left) and Alex Bregman

Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman played pivotal roles in the Houston Astros' 2017 World Series and the reigning MLB champions are hoping their brothers could make similar contributions.

The Astros drafted J.C. Correa and A.J. Bregman in the 33rd and 35th rounds respectively on Wednesday.

Alex – a third baseman – actually broke the news to his brother at Minute Maid Park.

A.J. Bregman is committed to the University of New Mexico.

"Little bro just got drafted by the 'Stros. That's awesome," Alex Bregman said while standing next to A.J. "I had no idea. Just incredible."

J.C. Correa played his last two years at Alvin Community College outside of Houston and is committed to play at Lamar in the coming years.

"I'm really excited," J.C. told MLB.com. "I worked hard all my life waiting for this moment and for me getting drafted by the Astros means a lot. It's the same team where my brother plays. I'm really happy."

All-Star Carlos Correa said: "Super happy. I couldn't believe it when they told me. … I just called him. He told me he was crying when he found out. He's very happy, very excited. Right now he's in Alaska playing in summer tournaments. My dad was crying. The family is very happy and proud of him."

Houston have made a habit of drafting siblings and sons in recent years.

In 2015, Houston took Kyle Tucker – the brother of former Astros draft pick and current Atlanta Braves outfielder Preston Tucker.

They also drafted the son of Mike Cameron, Daz Cameron in the same draft.

The Astros also drafted Koby, Kacy and Kody Clemens out of high school. Only Koby would play in the organisation as both Kacy and Kody went on to play at the University of Texas.

