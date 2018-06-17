Astros top Royals, push winning streak to 10

Houston tallied 10 hits on Saturday and cruised to a 10-2 victory over Kansas City.

Alex Bregman

The Houston Astros have won 10 games in a row, tallying 10 hits as they cruised to a 10-2 victory over Kansas City Royals.

The Astros took an early lead on a two-RBI double by Jose Altuve in the first inning and plated two runs in the fifth to double their lead to 4-0.

Kansas City scored twice in the bottom of that frame. But catcher Max Stassi blasted a three-run homer in the next inning to help the Astros pull away.

Dallas Keuchel picked up the win for the Astros after he allowed two runs, none earned, in six innings on the mound. Royals starter Danny Duffy pitched six innings and surrendered seven runs, six earned.

The win moved Houston to 47-25 this year while the Royals fell to 22-48.

ROSARIO STRIKES HARD

Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario went four for four, scored four runs and drove in two more in a 9-3 win against the Indians.

Sean Newcomb pitched six shut-out innings and struck out seven in the Braves' 1-0 win over the Padres.

RONDON AND RAMIREZ BELOW PAR

Bruce Rondon allowed two hits and one run while recording just a single out in the White Sox's 7-5 loss to the Tigers. He also walked two batters.

Angels reliever Noe Ramirez surrendered three runs in his one inning on the mound against the Athletics. He picked up his third loss of the season in a 6-4 defeat.

HOSKINS GOES HUGE

Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins belted a home run to left field in the fourth inning against the Brewers.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 4-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Detroit Tigers 7-5 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 10-2 Kansas City Royals

Oakland Athletics 6-4 LA Angels

Miami Marlins 5-4 Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers 5-2 Colorado Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Cincinatti Reds

Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Washington Nationals

Minnesota Twins 9-3 Cleveland Indians

Philadephia Phillies 4-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves 1-0 San Diego Padres

LA Dodgers 3-1 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 6-3 St Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners 1-0 Boston Red Sox

New York Mets 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks



PHILLIES AT BREWERS

Philadelphia and Milwaukee will play out a decider for their three-game series on Sunday. The Brewers came away with a dominant 13-2 victory in the series opener. But the Phillies responded with a 4-1 win on Saturday to snap a three-game Milwaukee winning streak. Aaron Nola (8-2, 2.27 ERA) is set to start for the Phillies while Chase Anderson (5-5, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers.