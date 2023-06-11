Astros Trade Deadline: Are the defending WS champions planning offensive reinforcements? GM Dana Brown offers insight

The Houston Astros recently made their intentions clear that they are on the lookout for reinforcements. However, over the past few weeks, it wasn't certain which department they would focus on bolstering.

Nonetheless, Astros general manager Dana Brown has provided fans with an insight into the team's requirements.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Brown hinted that Houston will be aiming to trade for a batter and add some more firepower to their offense. He also claimed that the team is eyeing a starting pitcher.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Dana Brown said he will be “definitely looking at bat options” as the Trade Deadline approaches. Dana Brown said he will be “definitely looking at bat options” as the Trade Deadline approaches.

"Everybody keeps talking about pitching, but our pitching is still No. 1 and has been pretty good. It may not be a bad idea to add a really good bat."

Brown added:

"When we score five runs or more, we’re really good (30-4 entering Thursday). We’ll take a look and see what’s best for the team at the time, whether it’s a pitcher or hitter and how much we have to give up.”

The MLB trade deadline is on August 1, 2023, and hence, the Astros have sufficient time to decide on their targets before making a move for them. However, Brown will be hoping to get his business done sooner rather than later for the potential arrivals to acclimatize to their new surroundings.

How have the Houston Astros fared in the 2023 MLB season so far?

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez

The Houston Astros are currently second in the AL West with a 37-28 record. The team is only behind divisional rivals Texas Rangers.

However, the Astros will want to put pressure on the Rangers in the next few weeks by stringing together a series of wins.

Houston is still widely considered as the favorite to win their divisional title and the reinforcements will only add more strength to their squad. Judging by their current form, the reigning World Series champions are certainly showing ambitions of wanting to retain their title.

