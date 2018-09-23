Astros, Yankees and Indians record dramatic wins
The New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and St Louis Cardinals posted walk-off wins while the Houston Astros delivered one of the craziest come-from-behind victories of the MLB season.
In New York, the Yankees locked up a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on an Aaron Hicks walk-off double in the 11th inning.
In St Louis, Tyler O'Neill did not just deliver a walk-off home run in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants, but he also got the Cardinals one game closer to the top wildcard spot in the National League as the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0.
Michael Brantley sent Indians fans home happy with an 11th-inning RBI single giving Cleveland a 5-4 win over the Red Sox and also preventing Boston from locking up home field in the American League (AL) playoffs.
Smooth in the clutch.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/ULH3glnehJ— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 23, 2018
But the most dramatic late-inning surge came in Houston. The Astros held a 1-0 lead going into the eighth inning, but Hector Rondon blew the save, Joe Smith gave up a three-run homer to Mike Trout and Houston's night was over as they trailed the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 going into the bottom of the eighth.
Except that it was not over because Houston scored nine runs in the bottom of the eighth and took a 10-5 win. The inning took more than an hour to play and Houston made Cleveland's win even better as they are still mathematically alive for home field in the AL.
FABULOUS FOLTYNEWICZ
Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over the Phillies which gave Atlanta their first division title since 2013. The righty finished the game with 7.1 innings of two-hit, two-run ball with five strikeouts.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales threw six innings of one-hit, no-run ball in a 13-0 win over the Rangers.
CORBIN STRUGGLES
Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin gave up five hits, four walks and four runs in three innings of work in a 5-1 loss to the Rockies. Colorado moved to within 3.5 games of the first wildcard spot in the NL. They are 1.5 games back of the Cardinals for the second spot.
BAEZ BRILLIANCE
Javy Baez somehow made a stop in the hole and then inexplicably nailed the runner. This is the reason he could win the MVP with an OBP in the .330 range.
Just absurd, @javy23baez. pic.twitter.com/FqNULHgRdu— MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2018
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta Braves 5-3 Philadelphia Phillies
St Louis Cardinals 5-4 San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees 3-2 Baltimore Orioles
Washington Nationals 6-0 New York Mets
Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Detroit Tigers 5-4 Kansas City Royals
Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs 8-3 Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Indians 5-4 Boston Red Sox
Houston Astros 10-5 Los Angeles Angels
Miami Marlins 5-1 Cincinnati Reds
Seattle Mariners 13-0 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Oakland Athletics 3-2 Minnesota Twins
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 San Diego Padres
RED SOX AT INDIANS
Only one thing can be decided in the playoffs on Sunday, the Red Sox can lock up home field throughout the AL postseason with a win over the Indians. However, Cleveland have one of the best lineups in baseball and Boston do not even have a starter listed yet.