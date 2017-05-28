At last, Homer Simpson takes his place in Baseball Hall of Fame

Twenty-five years on from the "Homer at the Bat" episode, Homer Simpson has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

by Omnisport News 28 May 2017, 01:38 IST

Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson's career on the baseball diamond didn't last long, but his impact was profound.

So it was that the former Springfield Nuclear Power Plant right fielder was honoured by the Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday as the museum celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the classic "Homer at the Bat" episode, which featured a host of then MLB stars serving as ringers for Mr Burns' championship squad.

Simpson's induction plaque catalogues the attributes that made him a legend: "Girthy right-handed hitter powered many a mighty wallop during celebrated 1992 season with "Wonderbat" — his secret weapon. Lack of mobility in the field was no match for moves atop the dugout."

Some of Simpson's team-mates from a quarter century ago were in Cooperstown for the festivities, with Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith and Steve Sax among them.

While Simpson got his due, former right field rival Darryl Strawberry is still awaiting his call to the Hall.