Athletics bounce back to beat Rangers as Pirates sail to victory
The Oakland Athletics staged a remarkable comeback on Tuesday, battling back from an eight-run deficit after six innings to win 13-10 against the Texas Rangers.
Oakland scored three runs in the seventh innings and followed up with four more in the next to cut the deficit to one.
After newly acquired reliever Jeurys Familia threw a scoreless inning, Stephen Piscotty blasted a solo home run to tie the score at the top of the ninth.
Athletics outfielder Nick Martini singled with one out in the 10th and after Jed Lowrie followed with a walk, Khris Davis’ game-winning three-run home run.
Blake Treinen picked up the save in the bottom half of the frame to secure a memorable victory for Oakland.
Never count out the Oakland Athletics.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/Wn0pem3aFV— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) July 25, 2018
Lowrie finished with three hits and three RBIs in the game, while shortstop Marcus Semien also drove in three runs for the A’s.
Elvis Andrus hit a grand slam and tallied five runs for the Rangers in a losing effort.
ELEVEN unanswered runs!— MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2018
What a comeback for the @Athletics. pic.twitter.com/oYAntjH9Rr
The win moves the A’s to 59-43 while Texas fell to 42-60 for the season.
PLAIN SAILING FOR PIRATES
Outfielders Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco combined to score five runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 9-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians, stretching their winning run to 11 games.
We love starts like this. #StarPower pic.twitter.com/EPqIkI3haJ— Pirates (@Pirates) July 25, 2018
Minnesota Twins starter Jose Berrios threw seven shutout innings, including striking out nine, in his team’s 5-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
TEHERAN GIVES AWAY SEVEN
Atlanta Braves starter Julio Teheran surrendered seven runs on the mound in a 9-3 defeat against the Florida Marlins.
Jose Bautista went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts but the New York Mets still recorded a 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Miami Marlins 9-3 Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Boston Red Sox
Philadephia Phillies 7-4 Los Angeles Dodgers
Minnesota Twins 5-0 Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees 4-0 Tampa Bay Rays
New York Mets 6-3 San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 Cleveland Indians
St Louis Cardinals 4-2 Cincinnati Reds
Oakland Athletics 13-10 Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Washington Nationals
Kansas City Royals 5-4 Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros 8-2 Colorado Rockies
Chicago White Sox 4-2 Los Angeles Angels
San Francisco Giants 4-3 Seattle Mariners
YANKEES AT RAYS
New York and Tampa Bay will conclude their three-game series on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. The Rays came away with a one-run win in the opener and the Yankees picked up a 4-0 victory on Tuesday. Luis Cessa will start for New York, while Nathan Eovaldi is set to take the mound for the Rays.