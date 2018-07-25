Athletics bounce back to beat Rangers as Pirates sail to victory

Khris Davis

The Oakland Athletics staged a remarkable comeback on Tuesday, battling back from an eight-run deficit after six innings to win 13-10 against the Texas Rangers.

Oakland scored three runs in the seventh innings and followed up with four more in the next to cut the deficit to one.

After newly acquired reliever Jeurys Familia threw a scoreless inning, Stephen Piscotty blasted a solo home run to tie the score at the top of the ninth.

Athletics outfielder Nick Martini singled with one out in the 10th and after Jed Lowrie followed with a walk, Khris Davis’ game-winning three-run home run.



Blake Treinen picked up the save in the bottom half of the frame to secure a memorable victory for Oakland.

Lowrie finished with three hits and three RBIs in the game, while shortstop Marcus Semien also drove in three runs for the A’s.

Elvis Andrus hit a grand slam and tallied five runs for the Rangers in a losing effort.

ELEVEN unanswered runs!



What a comeback for the @Athletics. pic.twitter.com/oYAntjH9Rr — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2018



The win moves the A’s to 59-43 while Texas fell to 42-60 for the season.



PLAIN SAILING FOR PIRATES

Outfielders Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco combined to score five runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 9-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians, stretching their winning run to 11 games.



Minnesota Twins starter Jose Berrios threw seven shutout innings, including striking out nine, in his team’s 5-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.



TEHERAN GIVES AWAY SEVEN

Atlanta Braves starter Julio Teheran surrendered seven runs on the mound in a 9-3 defeat against the Florida Marlins.

Jose Bautista went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts but the New York Mets still recorded a 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.



TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Miami Marlins 9-3 Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Boston Red Sox

Philadephia Phillies 7-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Minnesota Twins 5-0 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees 4-0 Tampa Bay Rays

New York Mets 6-3 San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 Cleveland Indians

St Louis Cardinals 4-2 Cincinnati Reds

Oakland Athletics 13-10 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Washington Nationals

Kansas City Royals 5-4 Detroit Tigers

Houston Astros 8-2 Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox 4-2 Los Angeles Angels

San Francisco Giants 4-3 Seattle Mariners

YANKEES AT RAYS

New York and Tampa Bay will conclude their three-game series on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. The Rays came away with a one-run win in the opener and the Yankees picked up a 4-0 victory on Tuesday. Luis Cessa will start for New York, while Nathan Eovaldi is set to take the mound for the Rays.