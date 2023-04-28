Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II has returned from his rehabilitation assignments and is back in the lineup. The highly-rated centerfielder is one of the most exciting young players in baseball and will be a valuable addition to a club that faces a difficult stretch of games.

Michael Harris II has been out since April 6 when he injured his back in a game against the San Diego Padres. After two games with the club's triple-A affiliate, Harris looks ready to return.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The #Braves today returned OF Michael Harris II from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club also reinstated OF Eli White from the paternity list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett, while OF Nick Solak was optioned to Gwinnett following… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The #Braves today returned OF Michael Harris II from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club also reinstated OF Eli White from the paternity list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett, while OF Nick Solak was optioned to Gwinnett following… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The timing could not have been better for a Braves team that is barely holding on to first place in the National League East. The club currently have a slender two-game lead over the New York Mets, who they are set to face on Friday.

Braves fans are buzzing about the return of one of the game's most exciting players.

Primo Slooze @ooze92 @Braves And our new OF alignment better be Hilliard LF MH2 CF Acuńa RF @Braves And our new OF alignment better be Hilliard LF MH2 CF Acuńa RF

🎡 @ATLSportStan @Braves JUST IN TIME TO OWN THE METS WOOOO @Braves JUST IN TIME TO OWN THE METS WOOOO

The fanbase is hoping that Harris II can be ready in time for the critical matchup against the Mets. The Braves begin the four-game series at Citi Field on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II was named the NL Rookie of the Year last season

Michael Harris II hits a double in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park

The Atlanta Braves drafted Michael Harris II in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft. He started his professional career that year but did not make his way up to the majors until May 28, 2022.

The decision to promote the young 21-year-old seemed the be the right call. Harris went on to slash .297/.339/.514 and finished with a .853 OPS in his first season. Over 114 games, he contributed 19 home runs and 64 RBIs. He also appeared in four postseason games for the organization.

Harris was rewarded for his hard work by being named the National League Rookie of the Year, edging out teammate Spencer Strider.

Prior to his injury, Harris played in seven games. Over 23 at-bats, he had five hits, three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.

The 17-9 Braves currently have the second-best record in the National League, behind only the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8). It is still early in the season but a critical four-game series versus the Mets will be key in the battle for the NL East.

Harris has proven that he can handle the big stage. Friday's game at Citi Field will be the biggest game of the season so far for the red-hot Braves.

