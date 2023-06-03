Auburn vs Southern Miss NCAA Baseball Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The NCAA baseball 2023 regionals are in full swing. The Auburn Tigers lock horns with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, June 3, in the third game of the Auburn Regional.

The highly-anticipated contest will take place at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, and is scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.

For can watch all of the regional action between the two teams live on ESPN+. Both ESPN+ and ESPN2 will also broadcast the other regional games across the nation.

(2) Southern Miss returns to action tomorrow at 2 p.m. against (1) Auburn at Plainsman Park



Both Auburn and Southern Miss are looking for their first win of the tournament, having each lost their opening games.

NCAA Baseball 2023: Auburn vs Southern Miss preview and key players

Auburn Tigers infielder Caden Green

The Auburn Tigers came into the NCAA Baseball 2023 as the No. 1 seed in their division and the 13th overall seed in the country. Butch Thompson's side had a 34-21-1 overall record in the regular season and a 17-13 record in their conference.

However, the Tigers suffered a 6-3 defeat against the Penn Quakers in their opening game of the regionals. Incidentally, it was their third loss in a row and they will be looking to bounce back strongly when they host the Golden Eagles later on Saturday.

Auburn will be relying heavily on Bryson Ware to deliver the goods for them against Southern Miss this weekend. The right fielder has racked up 77 hits and 24 home runs at a .350 batting average in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Southern Miss Golen Eagles entered the regionals as the No.2 seed. Scott Berry's side finished the regular season with an impressive 41-17 overall record and a 22-8 record in their conference.

The Eagles also lost their opening game of the regionals when they fell to Samford on Friday. Nonetheless, Southern Miss will be eager to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they take on Auburn.

Creek Robertson has been incredibly consistent for the Golen Eagles this year. The pitcher has managed 23 strikeouts and 15 walks in 18.2 innings pitched so far.

It will be interesting to see which team finishes top of the Auburn Regional at the 2023 NCAA baseball.

