Baltimore Orioles Hot Stove: 3 pitchers AL East winners can target after Lucas Giolito's failed pursuit

As the Baltimore Orioles gear up for the 2024 MLB season, the spotlight is firmly on their pitching rotation. Despite the early offseason, the Orioles have yet to secure an ace-caliber starting pitcher, leaving fans and analysts wondering who could fill the void. Following the missed pursuit of Lucas Giolito, the Orioles are exploring options to bolster their pitching staff:

3 pitchers the Baltimore Orioles could target

#1. Dylan Cease: The ultimate ace pursuit

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Orioles are actively pursuing Dylan Cease to fill the void of an ace-caliber starting pitcher. Cease, with his combination of talent and long-term potential, stands out as the top priority. Ongoing trade talks indicate the Orioles’ commitment to securing a frontline pitcher for sustained success.

Ongoing trade talks indicate the Orioles’ commitment to securing a frontline pitcher for sustained success.

#2. Jesus Luzardo: A promising young left-hander

While not an immediate ace, Jesus Luzardo brings youthful promise to the Baltimore Orioles pitching rotation. The 2023 MLB season showcased Luzardo’s potential with a 3.58 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings. Trade discussions with the Miami Marlins could bring Luzardo’s talents to Baltimore, adding depth to the staff.

Trade discussions with the Miami Marlins could bring Luzardo’s talents to Baltimore, adding depth to the staff.

#3. Edward Cabrera: Enhancing pitching depth

Edward Cabrera emerges as a potential target from the Miami Marlins, offering additional depth to the Orioles’ rotation. With a 4.24 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 99 2/3 innings in 2023, Cabrera provides a valuable pitching option. While not the headline acquisition, Cabrera’s addition could contribute to the Orioles’ quest for pitching excellence.

With a 4.24 ERA and 1.44 WHIP acorss 99 2/3 innings in 2023, Cabrera provides a valuable pitching option

As the Orioles navigate the pitching market, these top three targets will play a crucial role in determining the team’s success in the upcoming 2024 season. Orioles fans await the outcome of these negotiations, hopeful for a rotation that can elevate the team’s playoff aspirations.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.