Bauer stars again as Indians down red-hot Pirates

Trevor Bauer

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer threw down seven scoreless innings to help blank the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-0 victory.

Bauer is widely recognised as a contender to win the MLB's Cy Young award and he did his chances no harm as he allowed just two hits while striking out seven, while improving to 9-6 with 2.32 ERA on Wednesday.

Bauer, Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco led the way for Cleveland, and recent acquisition Brad Hand earned his first save with the Indians midweek.

Hand struck out three batters in 1.3 innings, giving Cleveland three capable closers with Andrew Miller expected back soon and Cody Allen also picking up saves.

That’s how you end someone else’s winning streak. pic.twitter.com/nty71NEJYI — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2018

Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso both had two RBIs for the Indians, with Francisco Lindor having two hits and a run scored.

The Indians have a commanding seven-and-a-half game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League (AL) Central, and they are starting to look like postseason sleepers, as the season hits its most pivotal months.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's winning streak of 11 games came to an end, with Starling Marte leaving the game after injuring his left hand.

ROMO BREAKS RECORD, GARVER IN GREAT TOUCH

Rays closer Sergio Romo became the first player to play third base and be credited with a save in the same game since the save became an official MLB stat in 1969. He helped Tampa defeat the New York Yankees 3-2.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver went four for six with two runs scored, a home run and five RBIs in a 12-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old is now batting .270 this season.

DUFFY DROPS IN DETROIT WIN

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy allowed seven earned runs off nine hits and two walks in 5.6 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Duffy fell to 6-9 on the season with a 4.70 ERA.

GONZALEZ GOES OVER THE FENCE

Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez went deep.

We can watch CarGo’s sweet swing all night. pic.twitter.com/fymCaI5DSi — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2018



WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 New York Yankees

New York Mets 6-4 San Diego Padres

Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds 7-3 St Louis Cardinals

Cleveland Indians 4-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 7-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers 8-4 Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Minnesota Twins 12-6 Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners 3-2 San Francisco Giants

Baltimore Orioles-Boston Red Sox (postponed)

Oakland Athletics 6-5 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 3-2 Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels 11-3 Chicago White Sox





DIAMONDBACKS AT CUBS

Two potential post-season teams face off in a key matchup as both sides face battles to win their respective divisions. Arizona will send Zack Godley (11-6, 4.65 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs will counter with Tyler Chatwood (4-5, 4.84 ERA).