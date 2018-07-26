Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bauer stars again as Indians down red-hot Pirates

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    26 Jul 2018, 11:24 IST
Bauer-Trevor-USNews-Getty-FTR
Trevor Bauer

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer threw down seven scoreless innings to help blank the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-0 victory.

Bauer is widely recognised as a contender to win the MLB's Cy Young award and he did his chances no harm as he allowed just two hits while striking out seven, while improving to 9-6 with 2.32 ERA on Wednesday.

Bauer, Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco led the way for Cleveland, and recent acquisition Brad Hand earned his first save with the Indians midweek.

Hand struck out three batters in 1.3 innings, giving Cleveland three capable closers with Andrew Miller expected back soon and Cody Allen also picking up saves.

Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso both had two RBIs for the Indians, with Francisco Lindor having two hits and a run scored.

The Indians have a commanding seven-and-a-half game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League (AL) Central, and they are starting to look like postseason sleepers, as the season hits its most pivotal months.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's winning streak of 11 games came to an end, with Starling Marte leaving the game after injuring his left hand.

 

ROMO BREAKS RECORD, GARVER IN GREAT TOUCH

Rays closer Sergio Romo became the first player to play third base and be credited with a save in the same game since the save became an official MLB stat in 1969. He helped Tampa defeat the New York Yankees 3-2.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver went four for six with two runs scored, a home run and five RBIs in a 12-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old is now batting .270 this season.

 

DUFFY DROPS IN DETROIT WIN

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy allowed seven earned runs off nine hits and two walks in 5.6 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Duffy fell to 6-9 on the season with a 4.70 ERA.

 

GONZALEZ GOES OVER THE FENCE

Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez went deep.

 


WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 New York Yankees
New York Mets 6-4 San Diego Padres
Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 Los Angeles Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds 7-3 St Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Indians 4-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 7-3 Milwaukee Brewers
Detroit Tigers 8-4 Kansas City Royals
Chicago Cubs 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Minnesota Twins 12-6 Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners 3-2 San Francisco Giants
Baltimore Orioles-Boston Red Sox (postponed)
Oakland Athletics 6-5 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 3-2 Houston Astros
Los Angeles Angels 11-3 Chicago White Sox
 


DIAMONDBACKS AT CUBS

Two potential post-season teams face off in a key matchup as both sides face battles to win their respective divisions. Arizona will send Zack Godley (11-6, 4.65 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs will counter with Tyler Chatwood (4-5, 4.84 ERA).

Omnisport
NEWS
Indians top Astros in 14 innings as Cole-Bauer duel turns...
RELATED STORY
Bauer fans 10 as Indians blank Tigers 6-0
RELATED STORY
Marte, Polanco, Bell HR; Bucs beat Indians for 11th straight
RELATED STORY
Bauer strikes out 11 as Indians defeat Tigers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Bauer, Indians beat skidding White Sox 6-2
RELATED STORY
Bauer, Indians beat Royals 3-2 for 3-game sweep
RELATED STORY
Covey pitches White Sox past Bauer, Indians 3-2
RELATED STORY
Harrison, Polanco power Pirates past Indians, Kluber 7-0
RELATED STORY
Dickerson homers again as Pirates sweep Reds with 9-2 win
RELATED STORY
Yankees cruise as Stanton goes deep, Tanaka picks up...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us