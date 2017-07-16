Bellinger hits for the cycle, adds to stellar rookie season

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger continued his impressive MLB season.

by Omnisport News 16 Jul 2017, 10:31 IST

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger continued his stranglehold on the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year award on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder stepped to the plate at Marlins Park in the seventh inning needing a triple to complete the first cycle of his young career.

He got it with a line drive to right-center that split Miami Marlins outfielders Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton.

Need a triple for history?@Cody_Bellinger’s got it on lock. pic.twitter.com/dOVeKp1aB7 — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2017

Bellinger is just the fifth Dodgers player since World War II to hit for the cycle, joining Jackie Robinson, Gil Hodges, Wes Parker and Orlando Hudson.

The 22-year-old is also the sixth-youngest player to ever accomplish the feat, adding to an exclusive club that had previously included Mel Ott, Arky Vaughan, Cesar Cedeno, Mike Trout and Alex Rodriguez.

He is the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle and helped his team to a 7-1 victory over the Marlins.

Bellinger's two-run homer in the third inning was his 26th of the season to move into a tie with Stanton and Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto for the NL lead.

Bellinger needs only 10 home runs over the remainder of the season to break Mike Piazza's rookie franchise record.