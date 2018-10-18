×
Bellinger hitting leadoff for Dodgers vs Brewers in Game 5

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Oct 2018, 01:13 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger is leading off for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday, hours after his game-winning single pulled Los Angeles into a 2-all tie with Milwaukee in the best-of-seven series.

Bellinger singled home the winning run with two outs in the 13th inning of a 2-1 victory Tuesday night that lasted more than five hours. The Dodgers primarily have been using Chris Taylor in the leadoff spot.

Manager Dave Roberts said he made the change to "shake things up" and because he likes Bellinger's at-bats against Brewers left-handed starter Wade Miley.

Bellinger started Games 1 and 3 and entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning of Game 4.

Max Muncy is starting at second base and hitting fifth for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes is starting at catcher for the second straight game while Yasmani Grandal continues to struggle.

The Brewers are starting Hernan Perez at second base, his first start since Game 1 of the series. He will hit fifth.

Erik Kratz is back starting at catcher and hitting seventh. He started Games 2 and 3 and came off the bench in the 11th inning on Tuesday for Milwaukee.

In another move, the Brewers added right-hander Zach Davies to the NLCS roster, replacing Gio Gonzalez, who left Game 4 with a high left ankle sprain.

That means if the Brewers make it to the World Series, Gonzalez cannot be on the roster since a player replaced due to injury in one series is required to sit out the next one.

Davies wasn't on the roster for the NL Division Series. He had a 2-7 record and 4.77 ERA in 13 starts during the regular season.

The series shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday.

Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us