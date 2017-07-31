Beltre doubles to join MLB's 3,000-hit club

Adrian Beltre, 38, is the first-ever Dominican native with 3,000 career hits and the 31st player in MLB history.

31 Jul 2017

Texas Rangers star Adrian Beltre became the 31st player in baseball history to reach 3,000 MLB hits on Sunday.

Beltre, 38, blasted a 91-mph pitch off Baltimore's Wade Miley down the left-field line for a stand-up double in the fourth inning, becoming the first-ever Dominican native with 3,000 hits.

Sunday's game was paused as Beltre's family joined him on the diamond and his team-mates rubbed his head, this time he could not care less as Globe Life Park gave him a standing ovation despite trailing the Orioles 4-0.

Beltre is the fifth international player to reach the milestone and is the first player to collect his 3,000th MLB hit since former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki tripled on August 7 2016.

Yo, Adrian, you did it!



Adrian Beltre is the 31st member of the 3,000-hit club! #Beltre3k pic.twitter.com/QqX0yAgzmM — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2017

Before Suzuki, New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez achieved the feat on June 19 2015.

A four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman, Beltre recorded his first 949 hits over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After five seasons in Seattle and an All-Star year with the Boston Red Sox, Beltre has been on a tear with the Rangers since joining the club in 2011.

After reaching the milestone, Beltre will now turn his focus to helping the Rangers clinch a wild-card spot.

Albert Pujols is on pace to become the 32nd player in MLB history to join the 3,000-hit club later this season or the beginning of next, adding to his impressive Hall of Fame resume.